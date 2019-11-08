Power-up your 12-bar blues chords with these 5 essential tips

When we think about conveying harmonic information, it’s no wonder that we might first reach for a satisfying six-, five- or four-note chord as an accompaniment.

After all, the theory books tell us that there are three notes in a major chord and so there must be four in a dominant 7th, right? Absolutely correct, but what are rules if not for the observance of fools and the guidance of wise men?

Here, we’re going to do things slightly differently. Take a look at the C7 chord in Ex 4: it’s a regular barre chord on the 8th fret, but if we strip it right down, we get the two notes in Ex 5. These are the 7th and the maj 3rd and the interval they form is the b5th – the so-called ‘devil’s interval’. This is the part of any dominant chord that demands resolution and gives the chord its urgent, unfinished nature.

It might not sound too pretty by itself, but watch what happens next in Ex 6. Looks exactly the same doesn’t it? Let’s fill in some detail – see Ex 7. Magically, it has transformed itself into an F9 – exactly the chord we need to continue our blues in C.

Once again, we’ve cut it right down to maj 3rd and dom 7th, but wait, it gets even more interesting when we do this (see Ex 8). If you guessed that this is a two-note version of G7, you’d be spot on.

So, we can play an entire blues just using two-note versions of the chords we need to make it work. Absolutely essential for those moments when you want to pull everything back, drop the level right down and get into some heartfelt, downhome blues!