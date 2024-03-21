Need some new guitar inspiration? Try these 10 next-level blues chords

published

Deeper blues

Tired of using the same old shapes for your acoustic or electric guitar blues jams or even songwriting? These 10 chords could help. 

Here we’re looking at some variations on basic ‘7’ chords (E7, A7 and so on). The more sophisticated sound of these chords will take you way beyond basic blues and closer to jazz-blues.

Our examples are based on a B root note but they are all moveable shapes so playing them in different positions on the fretboard changes the pitch but keeps the chord type the same. For example B9 played one fret higher is C9. B9 played one fret lower becomes Bb9.

B7/A

(Image credit: Future)

B9

(Image credit: Future)

B9

(Image credit: Future)

B9/A

(Image credit: Future)

B9/A

(Image credit: Future)

B11/A

(Image credit: Future)

B9/D#

(Image credit: Future)

B13/A

(Image credit: Future)

B13/D#

(Image credit: Future)

B7#9b13

(Image credit: Future)
