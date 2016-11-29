18 ways to improve your blues guitar tone

Matt Schofield, UK blues artist and tone hero, shared this advice on how to set up any amp for optimal blues-rock tone, a few issues back.

“I’ll tell you how to dial in any amp in the world and have it sound as good as it can. I dial any amp in like this, because I do a lot of fly-in gigs, and I’m not always able to take my own amps. Usually, it’s a Fender ’65 Twin Reissue or the Hot Rod amps – sometimes a Marshall DSL. But whatever it is, this is how it works for me.

“You’ll find that every pot has an obvious cusp point in its rotation – every single one – where it goes from not doing much, to where it really kicks in. So, I sweep through the pots one by one and find those spots. All amps will do this, bass is especially easy to hear… nothing, nothing, nothing, then ‘Bang!’, there it is!

With everything set right on the cusp, you can push it over by digging in, or pull it back by playing softer

“Gain is just the same, master… and so on. Maybe reverb not so much – put that where you like it – but all the others have a strongest sweep point in the rotation, so I find it and that’s where it gets set! It’s the same with any pedals, all drives and tones.

“If you do that, the amp is set as evenly as it can be: not too trebly, not too dark. With everything set right on the cusp, you can push it over by digging in, or pull it back by playing softer. It makes everything really responsive and sensitive to what you do. The rest is up to you!”

10. Fit low-gain preamp valves

As we’ve seen, turning down the gain – and thus the compression – a little can yield a really expressive, dynamic blues tone. In fact, some may want to go even further and fit lower-gain preamp valves to their amps.

The preamp section of your Fender-style valve amp will usually have a 12AX7 valve in the first and second positions (the first and second preamp valves). If you find that your amp sounds in any way harsh, edgy or breaks up too quickly, then try a lower-gain 5751 instead – first in V1, then in V2. Stevie Ray Vaughan liked them, so the legend goes.

11. So, what does the pickup expert use?

After Tim Mills of Bare Knuckle Pickups gave us his thoughts on vintage PAFs, we couldn’t help wondering what pickups he himself uses for blues tones, given that he can make himself anything he wants?

Unsurprisingly, Tim plays Bare Knuckle pups in his blues band, but his personal choices are nonetheless revealing.

“In a Les Paul I favour a Riff Raff bridge, which has a shorter Alnico V magnet, which adds a little bit more bite. And this is something that you see in [Gibson humbuckers] from late 1960 to 1961. That’s a personal preference of mine for a Jimmy Page-type bite. I’ll partner that with either an Alnico II or an Alnico IV-powered neck pickup, so either a Mule or a Stormy Monday, if I’m playing a Les Paul.

“In Strats, I play something I call ’63 Veneer Boards, which have the smaller diameter Alnico V magnets, and heavy Formvar-wound coils. I’ve found they’ve got all the hollow woodiness anybody could ever want and the power range seems just right for anything, even if you want to move into much hotter blues and hard rock territory, but you’ve still got that dynamic response.

“And then in the Teles, I like a Flat ’50 bridge, which is kind of Broadcaster spec, so we’re back to a hotter coil. Not insane, but it’s still a beefier tone. But then I’m playing a maple-’board Tele, so I find that complements the maple really well, it just sort of fills it out nicely.

“And then I use our Flat ’52 neck, which is wound with 42-gauge wire, whereas most Tele neck pickups are wound with 43 gauge and so it gives a round, plummy, quite full tone. When you wind them with a 42, you get the spank back and it starts leaning toward a Strat-like sound. You get this gorgeous, really open clean tone out of it, and I like that combination on a maple-’board Tele.”