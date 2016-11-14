Review round-up: best budget blues guitar amps

The notion that you need a certain type of amp to play your chosen genre is nonsense – you can, of course, play blues guitar through any amp you bleedin’ well like.

However, if you really you want to nail a quintessential, classic blues tone then you’re probably looking for a low-powered, valve-fuelled combo that produces a warm overdrive when you crank it up and reacts to even the subtlest dynamics of your playing.

And that’s where we come in: we’ve picked out four 12-inch speaker-loaded combos that deliver all that good stuff – three of them via an arsenal of valves and one (Roland’s Blues Cube Hot) through the misunderstood medium of solid-state.

We can just picture the gear snobs clutching their chests in horror at the inclusion of the final amp on our list while gasping, ‘You can’t play blues through a solid-state amp!’ Listen. The late BB King, an icon who had the most instantly recognisable blues guitar tone of all time, used a 70s-era solid-state Lab Series L5 amp. So, let’s agree to approach all these amplifiers with an open mind, and we’ll get you up and playing in no time…

