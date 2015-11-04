New drum gear of the month: review round-up (November 2015)
DW Mini Pro
The Rhythm reviews team has been hard at work once again, casting their expert eyes over the cream of the drum world in the last month.
It really has been a bumper month for the team, with everything from mini DW and PDP kits to Steve Smith-approved Remo heads getting the review treatment. Everything you see in this round-up originally appeared on Musicradar in October, and we start with that small-but-perfectly-formed DW.
Musicradar's Verdict
“With excellent build quality and playability, the Mini Pro has everything that you might expect from a top-end DW kit, except of course the dimensions!”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: DW Mini Pro
(Originally reviewed in Rhythm)
BUY: DW Mini Pro currently available from:
UK: Thomann | Gear4Music
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Remo Powerstroke-3 Black Dot Bass Drum Head
Musicradar's Verdict:
“Combining the perimeter Powerstroke-3 damping ring with the Controlled Sound CS Black Dot centre reinforcement is a smart combination that was just waiting to happen.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Remo Powerstroke-3 Black Dot
(Originally reviewed in Rhythm)
BUY: Remo Powerstroke-3 Black Dot Bass Drum Head currently available from:
UK: Thomann
Meinl Byzance Nuance ride
Musicradar's Verdict:
“This incredible looking ride is best suited to jazz, and is an acquired taste.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW:Meinl Byzance Nuance ride
(Originally reviewed in Rhythm)
BUY: Meinl Byzance Nuance ride currently available from:
UK: Thomann
Sakae Drums Pac-D Drum Kit
Musicradar's Verdict:
“There's much more to this little set than meets the eye. It's versatile and convenient for smaller (or even bigger) gigs, and would make a fantastic starter set.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Sakae Drums Pac-D Drum Kit
(Originally reviewed in Rhythm)
Rockett Drum Works Snare Drum
Musicradar's Verdict:
“Buy this drum and you've not only bought a killer custom snare, but have helped raise money for a good cause too!”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Rockett Drum Works Snare Drum
(Originally reviewed in Rhythm)
Meinl Byzance Big Apple Dark Ride
Musicradar's Verdict:
“This ride is a true work of art.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Meinl Byzance Big Apple Dark Ride
(Originally reviewed in Rhythm)
BUY: Meinl Byzance Big Apple Dark Ride currently available from:
UK: Thomann
US: Sweetwater
Zildjian K Constantinople Renaissance (right)
Musicradar's Verdict:
“The 20" Constantinople Renaissance ride is a gorgeous ultra-fine instrument – as good as it gets.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Zildjian K Constantinople Renaissance
(Originally reviewed in Rhythm)
BUY: Zildjian K Constantinople Renaissance currently available from:
UK: Thomann | Gear4Music
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Zildjian K Custom Organic (left)
Musicradar's Verdict:
“The 21" Organic is a bright but dry all-rounder that will beguile your sonic taste buds.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Zildjian K Custom Organic
(Originally reviewed in Rhythm)
BUY: Zildjian K Custom Organic currently available from:
UK: Thomann | Gear4Music
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Meinl Byzance Symmetry Ride
Musicradar's Verdict:
“Another well-performing jazzer from Meinl.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Meinl Byzance Symmetry Ride
(Originally reviewed in Rhythm)
BUY: Meinl Byzance Symmetry Ride currently available from:
UK: Thomann
PDP New Yorker
Musicradar's Verdict:
“The New Yorker is perhaps a little rough around the edges but certainly a lot of fun. It would make a cracking little club kit or an great first set for a younger player.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: PDP New Yorker
(Originally reviewed in Rhythm)
BUY: PDP New Yorker currently available from:
UK: Thomann
US: Full Compass