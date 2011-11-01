New drum gear of the month: review round-up (November 2011)

Every month MusicRadar's industry-leading sister magazines - Guitarist, Computer Music, Total Guitar, Rhythm, Future Music and Guitar Techniques - publish the best independent and in-depth music-making gear reviews.

This is a collection of kits, snares, electronic drums and more from Rhythm Magazine's gruelling testing process. First reviewed in Rhythm issue 196 and published on MusicRadar throughout October.

Scroll on for this month’s top picks and click through to read each product’s full review. First up: an update to Sonor’s Force drum kit series.