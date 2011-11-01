New drum gear of the month: review round-up (November 2011)
Drum gear of the month: November 2011
Every month MusicRadar's industry-leading sister magazines - Guitarist, Computer Music, Total Guitar, Rhythm, Future Music and Guitar Techniques - publish the best independent and in-depth music-making gear reviews.
This is a collection of kits, snares, electronic drums and more from Rhythm Magazine's gruelling testing process. First reviewed in Rhythm issue 196 and published on MusicRadar throughout October.
Scroll on for this month’s top picks and click through to read each product’s full review. First up: an update to Sonor’s Force drum kit series.
Sonor Essential Force S-Drive Kit
MusicRadar’s verdict:
Sonor have retained many of the aspects which gave them their reputation for building superbly crafted drums. This kit is no exception - well-built, beautifully finished and sounding good.
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Sonor Essential Force S-Drive Kit
(Reviewed in Rhythm Magazine issue 196)
Zildjian Gen16 AE Cymbal System
MusicRadar’s verdict:
It's not the ideal bedroom solution (the cymbals are louder than pads), but for a lot of applications where current electronics are employed the Gen16 AE System represents the beginning of an exciting new chapter.
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Zildjian Gen16 AE Cymbal System
(Reviewed in Rhythm Magazine issue 196)
Alesis PercPad
MusicRadar’s verdict:
Alesis may have discovered a market niche for themselves with the new PercPad - it is competitively priced, conveniently compact and as easy to use as rattling a maraca.
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Alesis PercPad
(Reviewed in Rhythm Magazine issue 196)
HK Audio L.U.C.A.S. Impact PA System
MusicRadar’s verdict:
As a flexible tool it's not infallible, but if you're thinking of a drums-only amping solution, the Impact will certainly live up to its name.
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: HK Audio L.U.C.A.S. Impact PA System
(Reviewed in Rhythm Magazine issue 196)
Sabian B8 Pro Cymbals
MusicRadar’s verdict:
B8 Pros are aimed at drummers ready to move up to their first serious set of cymbals, and their brilliant finish and intensive hammering certainly makes them look like 'proper' cymbals.
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Sabian B8 Pro Cymbals
(Reviewed in Rhythm Magazine issue 196)
Ahead Armor OGIO Sled Accessory Case
MusicRadar’s verdict:
With a Tardis-like interior, there is plenty of room for a large selection of hardware to be transported to and from gigs with ease.
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Ahead Armor OGIO Sled Accessory Case
(Reviewed in Rhythm Magazine issue 196)
