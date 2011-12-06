New drum gear of the month: review round-up (December 2011)
Premier Spirit Of Maiden kit
MusicRadar’s verdict:
Whether you're a Maiden fan or not the Eddie graphics give this kit the sort of unique look that you'd expect to ﬁnd on a much more expensive kit.
4 out of 5
Blue Microphones Drum Kit Kit
MusicRadar’s verdict:
Less of an accessory than a serious tool for the drummer who records regularly (or even the studio owner who requires their capability), the mics are expensive but their exceptional performance justifies the outlay.
Impression Rock & Jazz Series Cymbals
MusicRadar’s verdict:
If this small selection from the large array of available models is representative then this is a brand to watch. All of these cymbals are good; some of them are seriously good.
4 out of 5
Porter And Davies BC Gigster
MusicRadar’s verdict:
The BC Gigster is a welcome addition from Porter and Davies. It's built to the same standard as the BC2, is identical in performance terms while carrying a smaller price tag.
4 out of 5
Traps Drums A400
MusicRadar’s verdict:
Throughout the review we had to keep reminding ourselves that we had a complete kit here for under £300 - five drums and a rack (which could also be used for an add-on to a standard acoustic set-up too). It's excellent value for money.
3 out of 5
De Gregorio Maestral Cajon
MusicRadar’s verdict:
De Gregorio has carved out a formidable reputation over the last few years, and their creations are beautifully made and sound incredible, as well as possessing real character. The Maestral is a stunning addition to DG's catalogue.
