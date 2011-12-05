In pictures: John Dahlbäck and his software studio

He's the swedish superstar DJ with a laid-back personality that is in contrast to his strict and structured production schedule. An agenda which sees him creating a mountain of electronic music on a weekly basis.



His studio lurks just outside the centre of Stockholm, a discreet old building home to other producers including Jesper Dahlbäck and Albin Myers. As the founder of Pickadoll records, Dahlbäck has signed records from Sebastien Leger, Zoo Brazil, Dada Life and more. Staying at the outer-edge of the mainstream, Dahlbäck has always retained credibility and never dipped his toe in to the murky waters of commercially-collaborative, dance pop.

In this exclusive gallery, he tours us around his studio and picks out his favourite hardware and software along the way.