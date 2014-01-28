NAMM 2014: The monstrous kits of NAMM 2014
Huge kits ahoy!
NAMM 2014: If there's one thing that NAMM punters love, it's a jaw-droppingly huge kit - and the 2014 show did not disappoint, as you can see from this line-up of staggeringly size beauties.
Tama
Check this octoban-riffic kit from Tama! A beast of a kit that Tama's own Mike Portnoy would be proud of, we're sure.
Pearl
Pearl had some pretty fine kits within their room of drumming wonder, but perhaps the largest was set up in the doorway. Talk about a statement of intent.
Sakae Drums
Three really is the magic number, according to Sakae, if this triple floor tom Celestial kit is anything to go by.
Taye
Taye drums may be something of an unknown quantity in the UK, but they did plenty to raise their profile with this mega kit.
Danny Carey
The Paiste pulled an ace from their sleeve by having Tool man Danny Carey's beautifully huge kit on their stand throughout the week.
Premier
Has Premier taken one step back to take three forwards? The Brit icons, as you can see from this sizeable set up, embraced concert toms at this year's show. It seemed to work, as the kit was swamped with interest all week.
Dixon Drums
An interest-grabbing one from Dixon Drums. The pan from diddy octobans to whopping great gong drum made quite the impression.
Ludwig
Hands down, the biggest kit we saw during our time trawling the drum hall. This Ludwig kit is an absolute monster, filling the stage with five kick drums and a mountain of toms. Beautiful.