NAMM 2014: Dixon Drums stand in pictures
Dixon Drums
NAMM 2014: It looks like we'll be seeing plenty of Dixon in 2014.
The company has introduced a handful of new lines, a ton of finishes and simplified its ranges.
Dixon Fuse
There's glossy new finishes galore for the Fuse series...
Dixon Spark
...And the Spark, too.
Dixon Equator
Plus the new Dixon Equator snare line. Speaking of which, Dixon has simplified its snare ranges as well, taking its Chris Brady snare out of the Artisan range and condensing its offerings into Artisan Wood, Artisan Metal, Classic Wood, Classic Metal and Equator.
Dixon Throne
They do hardware, accessories and thrones as well, y'know.
The Cajon pedal
And they've also come up with this ace cajon pedal, which can also be mounted to a stand and used on effects cymbals.