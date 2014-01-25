NAMM 2014: Drum kits of the stars!
NAMM kits of the stars
NAMM 2014: One of the perks of strolling around the NAMM show floor is that you have all manner of A-list stars milling around. But, perhaps even more exciting is when we come face to face with the drum kits that said superstars bash night after night.
For instance, this is belongs to the one and only Danny Carey. Read on for more.
Carey's view
Carey's kit
Danny's pad
Look but don't touch
Given the size of Danny, we don't think too many people will disobey this order.
Tre's SJC
We also spotted this rather fetching SJC kit which Green Day's Tre Cool seems to be pretty partial to!
A thumbs up from Tre
Just in case you didn't believe us...
Grohl's DW
Apparently some bloke named Dave Grohl used this kit with Them Crooked Vultures. With a kit like this, that kid will probably go far.
Q Drums
Ok, this one is perhaps a little bit of a cheat, but Q Drums is co-owned by session man to the megastars Ilan Rubin, so technically Ilan can lay claim to all of the incredible wares we found on the Q stand.
Join the Q (sorry)
The King of Chaos
We also spotted this kit bearing the name of Matt Sorum's Kings of Chaos project outside the Gretsch booth. The former GN'R man breezed into the room with an air of unmistakable cool moments later.