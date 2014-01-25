NAMM 2014: Pearl stand in pictures
Pearl Masters birch
NAMM 2014: It goes without saying that the NAMM show is full of glitz and glam. Take a look at this flash gold sparkle Pearl Masters birch kit, for example. But sometimes it's the little things that really impress you...
Pearl tension rod
Like this little beauty. Found on Pearl's new Hybrid Exotic snare drums, this is basically a tension rod within a tension rod. By doubling up Pearl says that your snare will remain locked in place throughout your gig, with even no end of rim shots able to dislodge your tuning. Hooray!
Sensitone
Continuing on that theme, Pearl has also tinkered with the Sensitone, adding a host of new sizes and offering tube lugs.
Inner Circle
So, they've made a tension rod within a tension rod, now how about a cajon within a cajon?
Like the Russian doll of the percussion world, the Inner Circle can be played as seen here, or the central part can be removed and played as a separate cajon.