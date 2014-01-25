NAMM 2014: Sakae stand in pictures
Sakae Drums
NAMM 2014: 2013 was a huge year for Sakae, and going by their NAMM showing, 2014 is set to be even bigger.
Hot on the heels of their well-received Trilogy line, Sakae has come up with the Celestial and the Almighty.
The Almighty
The fantastically-named Almighty is a six-ply North American maple kit which Sakae claims packs excellent attack thanks to its sharp bearing edges. The large lugs, meanwhile, ensure vibrations are focused.
Celestial
The Celestial, on the other hand, is a North American Maple and African Bubinga-shelled range.
Sakae's Celestial
Here's an upclose look at that lush Pearl White finish.
X-Calibur
And Sakae's quest for world domination doesn't end there. Oh no, there's also the X-Calibur bass pedal.
Available in single and double pedal versions, this beaut features a solid bass plate and frame. In the flesh it looks absolutely rock solid.