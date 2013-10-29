Clem Burke's greatest drum beats of all time

As the drummer with Blondie, Clem Burke has created some of rock and pop's most enduring beats, and his skilled groove for Call Me is featured as a video tutorial in Rhythm's latest bookazine, 100 Greatest Drum Beats. Here he tells Rhythm about his personal favourites, and name-checks John Bonham and Earl Palmer.

Check out Rhythm's new bookazine 100 Greatest Beats - in it we show you how to play 100 of the best grooves of all time, including licks by Bonham, Moon, Grohl, Gadd, McBrain, Porcaro, The Rev, Ringo and more - with video tutorials from tutors at The Institute.

Rhythm presents 100 Greatest Beats is now available from newsagents, online from myfavouritemagazines.com and on iPad, iPhone and iPod Touch from Apple Newsstand.