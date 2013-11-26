Rhythm's brand new bookazine, 100 Greatest Beats is now available from newsagents, online from myfavouritemagazines.com and on iPad, iPhone and iPod Touch from Apple Newsstand.

In it, we lay bare 100 of the greatest ever grooves and show you how to play them!

There are also video tutorials of 25 of our favourite beats. Mike Sturgis, Rich Patterson and Gabor Dornyei from London music school The Institute show you how to play key sections of tracks such as:

Led Zeppelin 'When The Levee Breaks' and 'Rock And Roll'

Iron Maiden 'The Trooper'

Paul Simon '50 Ways To Leave Your Lover'

Toto 'Rosanna'

The Police 'Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic'

Red Hot Chili Peppers 'Give It Away'

Black Sabbath 'Iron Man'

Nirvana 'Smells Like Teen Spirit'

Phil Collins 'In The Air Tonight'

The Who 'Won't Get Fooled Again'

Avenged Sevenfold 'Bat Country'

AC/DC 'Back In Black'

The Beatles 'Come Together'

And more… No matter what your level of drumming, you'll find some grooves to get your teeth into, and for absolute beginners, there's a handy guide to help you get up and running. The tracks are graded for difficulty too, and we reckon that if you start with easier to learn tracks like 'Back In Black' and work your way through the bookazine, it could bring your playing along nicely.

Check out our YouTube trailer!

Get your print copy of 100 Greatest Drum Beats from newsagents and online for just £6.99, and from Apple Newsstand for iPad with interactive tappable video content for just £5.99.