The best DJ gear of the year: 2012

Much like its bigger sibling, Pioneer’s DJM-900 Nexus - our mixer of the year last year - the DJM-850’s best trick is the fact that it manages to cram an assortment of forward-thinking, digital-friendly features into a reassuringly familiar, quality package.

It might not pack all the same spec as Pioneer’s top of the line units (digital inputs, full rekordbox integration and extra FX controls are missing), but its built-in audio interface with USB connection, along with its superb sound quality, all make the DJM-850 a thoroughly worthy update to a DJ booth favourite.

4.5 out of 5

Full review: Pioneer DJM-850 Mixer

