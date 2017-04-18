Kenny Aronoff lifts the lid on Sex, Drums and Rock ‘N’ Roll

Aronoff has endorsed some of the same equipment companies for years. His loyalty and ethics pertaining to his endorsements reflect yet another aspect of his personality that has made him the go-to guy for so many prestigious gigs.

We ask him to expand on his relationship with his gear, the companies that make it, and his thoughts on its importance in his sound as an artist. “Gear is very important! Part of it is to make good gear and the other is the relationships. I hadn’t left a company until last year. It was going from Remo to Evans. There’s nothing wrong with Remo drumheads. Remo is a phenomenal company. It was a hard decision for me to move.

“It started out with me just trying out some heads for Marco Soccoli [Evans Artist Relations]. He just wanted my opinion. I tried them out in the studio and live and the engineers in both situations kept saying, ‘Your drums sound different. They sound better.’ It was this heavyweight snare head that was amazing. Even some of the Tama guys came by to a soundcheck and said, ‘Man, I’ve never heard your drums sound so good, what’s going on?’ It was the heads. After a year, I decided I have no choice, I have to make this move. It’s making me sound better.

I’ve been with Vic Firth since he was engraving his sticks by hand with a woodturner!

“I’ve been with Vic Firth since he was engraving his sticks by hand with a woodturner! They make amazing sticks. Tama makes great drums. I have great relationships with these people.

“At Zildjian, I was one of Armand’s favourite guys to hang with. We really had some wild times! There’s been drum and cymbal companies that have come after me to switch. Unless it’s a ridiculous change with sound quality, it’s just a lateral movement and I’m not moving.”

From analogue kid to digital man

Aronoff’s time as a session man has seen him navigate the shifting obstacle course of recording technology and still stay relevant. From drum machines to Pro Tools, he has adapted to and even embraced the ever-changing landscape of the industry standard.

We probe Aronoff’s mind about what kind of impact all of these changes have had on him in the studio scene.

“It used to be, they brought the drummer in for everything. Then, they had a drum machine, sequencer, or programming. To program what I do takes a long time. I can do it in three and a half minutes. You don’t have to edit one note.

“I’ll record drums, it feels great. The technology is chasing after what I can already do. Now, it’s gotten to the next level. Drummers don’t have to play perfectly in time or with great feel, because people will chop their s**t up and fix it. or, put it on a grid and lock it in.”

The scene began changing even more when once-plentiful recording budgets started shrinking as studios cut back on expenses. In turn, some larger recording studios closed-up shop, no longer able to remain profitable in the new paradigm. This led to a host of musicians investing in their own recording equipment and creating their own home recording studios.

I’ve done six-hour soundchecks with Fogerty. Fogerty was the first session in my life where I was told to show up with just my sticks!

Aided by the technology of the internet, players were able to share tracks back and forth digitally. This led to several studio drummers offering their services via the online medium. Once again, Aronoff’s ambition to remain relevant in the studio scene led to the creation of his own place to provide this exact type of service.

“When I got my own studio, I didn’t want to do it. But, I realised I had to adjust to the scene. People couldn’t afford to rent a room for $3,000 a day, put drums in it and record. The budgets weren’t there. I saw the writing on the wall.

“I loved session work, so I got my own control room and drum room. Most of the heavy pre-amps and eq I bought was BAE. I have eight 1073s, four 1084s, and 11 312s. This models the Neve and API, the classic sound. It’s real punchy, warm, and expansive. I use Pro Tools 11 with an Apogee interface. I also use some SPL stuff.”

Current events

Outside of all of Aronoff’s studio and live gigs, his main focus for the last 20 years has been anchoring the drum chair for John Fogerty’s band. Having played drums for such song-orientated craftsmen as Fogerty and Mellencamp, we ask Aronoff about the challenges that each leader presented.

“Both of them are extremely driven. I’ve done six-hour soundchecks with Fogerty. Fogerty was the first session in my life where I was told to show up with just my sticks! He would tune the drums to a certain pitch and put moleskin on them in certain areas. He knew just where to put them to get that sound. On the bass drum he would put a Remo Fyberskyn 3 head on the beater side, no front head, and take a packing blanket, fold it three times, exactly right, he would do all of that.”

Mellencamp pushed Aronoff to his limits to come up with something fresh and creative for each song.

“I was in the hot seat all the time. John would play a song on acoustic guitar and he expected me to come up with a drum part that was simple and unique in feel, that would make the song a hit single. That’s not easy to do! John admitted, ‘All my songs sound the same, so you have to make it different.’ that was a lot of pressure!”

Besides being in demand as a drummer for live gigs and studio sessions, Aronoff has recently ventured into the motivational speaking arena, joining other drummers like Rich Redmond and Mark Schulman. They use their experiences in the music world as examples that can be applied to other aspects of life.

Aronoff speaks of the insight he gained while writing his book, and which he applies to his motivational work.

“I came up with seven ways that I believe help me become and stay successful. There are key things like self-discipline, hard work, and communication skills. How to execute a plan that you create to reach your goal. How to stay healthy mentally, physically, and emotionally. How to stay relevant. I have a show I’ve been doing it for about three years and have turned it into a professional business. It’s so gratifying. People come. They don’t even have to be a musician.”