NAMM 2014: The best new DJ gear

NAMM 2014: Despite NAMM starting to get onboard with electronic music in 2014 - for the first time the show had a ‘dance music’ stage, although it was fairly hidden away and not exactly packed with exciting acts - DJ products still seemed pretty sidelined compared to the hundreds of guitars, stacks of synths and massive assortment of studio gear.

Still there were certainly a few DJ products of note at this year’s show. Click through the gallery to find our pick of the controllers, interfaces, mixers and more from NAMM 2014. (Although, in our view, none of them beat the amazing CDJ mod pictured above!)

