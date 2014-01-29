NAMM 2014: Numark unveils DJ iO 2 interface

NAMM 2014 press release: Numark's original DJ|iO audio interface offered DJs a simple and affordable way to get up and running with any DJ controller that lacked a built-in audio interface. At NAMM 2014, Numark will be showing DJ|iO 2, an updated and enhanced version of DJ|iO, which will be even more affordable and includes the ability to send the mix and mic signals into a computer for recording.

"In addition to its new routing capabilities, we've also made DJ|iO 2 much more compact," said Chris Roman, Numark Product Manager. "Both in size and price, it's now easier than ever to fit it into your setup."

DJ|iO 2 is class-compliant, USB-powered, and includes a 1/4-inch headphone output with volume control, RCA master outputs, 1/4-inch microphone input, and ultra-low-latency signal path designed for real-time mixing.

For more information visit Numark.