NAMM 2014: Pioneer DDJ-SZ DJ controller announced

Image 1 of 4 The DDJ-SZ is bigger than previous Pioneer controllers. Pioneer DDJ-SZ Image 2 of 4 The jogwheels are CDJ-sized. Pioneer DDJ-SZ Image 3 of 4 The all important headphones socket. Pioneer DDJ-SZ Image 4 of 4 Audio I/O and other connectivity is round the back. Pioneer DDJ-SZ

NAMM 2014: Designed for software-based DJs who want to get serious, the DDJ-SZ is Pioneer's new top-of-the-range Serato DJ-compatible controller/audio interface.

Taking design and build cues from Pioneer's CDJ decks, the DDJ-SZ is more than a third bigger than the DDJ-SX and comes with larger, CDJ-sized jogwheels. There are also performance pads, dual USB ports for simultaneous connection to two computers, and a mixing area that takes its lead from Pioneer's DJM series.

Find out more in the press release below or on the Pioneer DJ website. The DDJ-SZ will be available in March priced at £1749/€1999/$2399, with the first 5000 units sold worldwide shipping with a free license for the Serato Video plugin.

Pioneer DDJ-SZ press release

Pioneer Electronics (USA) Inc. today expanded its family of Serato® DJ software compatible controllers with the introduction of the DDJ-SZ, its flagship model that strongly emulates the look and feel of Pioneer's world-renowned CDJ digital players. The DDJ-SZ is designed for the serious "controller" DJs who are inspired by the performance specifications of Pioneer's professional DJ products but also want the convenience of an all-in-one system. The new controller is 35 percent bigger than the widely popular DDJ-SX, sporting additional functionalities and features including extra large JOG wheels (the same size available on CDJ players), large performance pads with multi-color illumination, DJM style mixer, dual USB ports and a MAGVEL cross fader.

"The DDJ-SZ is the 'Big Daddy' of our controller lineup meant for those professional-type software DJs who really love our CDJ gear but like the ease of having everything in one unit," said David Arevalo, director of marketing, Professional Sound and Visual Division for Pioneer Electronics (USA) Inc. "We've given the DDJ- SZ a similar look and feel of our PRO gear, including large JOG wheels with a display that makes every performance even better."

Similar to its smaller DDJ-S counterparts, the DDJ-SZ is optimized to work with the latest Serato DJ software.

Big JOG Wheel - The most noticeable CDJ PRO gear integration to the DDJ-SZ is its large 8.1-inch JOG wheels. The JOG wheels provide instantaneous response and excellent operability for accurate and smooth scratching and mixing performance. The center of each JOG wheel also features "ON JOG display" to illustrate playback status, cue points and position. In addition, the unit offers a JOG FEELING ADJUST to enable users to change the resistance of the wheel from light to heavy for a customize feel.

Performance Pads - Directly below each JOG wheel are four effects buttons - HOT CUE, ROLL, SLICER and SAMPLER. Under the effects buttons are eight extra large velocity sensitive "performance pads" that DJs can quickly access to insert different modified effects to music playing. In Sampler mode, the output volume of the sampler effects also varies depending on the strength of user's tap of the pad. An update from the current DDJ-S controllers, the performance pads on the DDJ-SZ illuminate in different colors to quickly communicate the effect mode it is in.

Dual USB Ports - The DDJ-SZ includes two USB ports to enable simultaneous connection of two computers. Users can instantly switch between two computers for seamless transitions between two DJs or as additional music sources.

High-End Mixer - The mixing area of the DDJ-SZ also closely mimics Pioneer's DJM series of professional mixers, utilizing a generous number of controls and effects with features including Sound Color FX and new Oscillator functions to deliver more creative music arrangements. The mixer can also be used as a standalone 4-channel mixer for outboard players and turntables.

Oscillator - The new Oscillator on the right side of the mixer provides four types of sound effects: Noise, Siren, Cymbal and Horn. A quick touch of the buttons activates the effect(s), which can also be modified in amplitude (volume) to add to the music currently playing.

Sound Color FX - The mixer includes four Sound Color FX functions (Pitch, Jet, Echo and Filter), which add numerous audio effect combinations and arrangements to currently playing music with a simple twist of the knobs. Through Serato DJ's beats per minute (BPM) analysis, users can also synchronize Echo effects to the BPM of currently playing music.

DVS Functionality - e controller can support DVS (Digital Vinyl System)1 using control tone to enable an external player to be used as a Serato DJ deck.

MAGVEL Cross Fader - For extremely smooth transitions and high durability between the DDJ-SZ's players, the unit features a MAGVEL cross fader (the same component used in Pioneer's DJM-900SRT) that utilizes a contact-free magnetic system that can withstand more than 10 million operations. The "cut in" time of the cross fader can also be customized to the user's preference.

Additional Features