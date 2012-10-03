Pioneer unveils DDJ-SX

Pioneer has announced its latest DJ controller, the DDJ-SX, which will be the first native controller for Serato DJ, which was also announced today.

The DDJ-SX comes bundled with the full version of Serato DJ and features an independent four-channel mixer, performance pads - reminiscent of the Notation Twitch - and a Dual Deck mode, allowing two decks to be linked and controlled as one.

Pioneer DDJ-SX press release

Pioneer's DDJ-SX DJ controller utilizes the Serato software as the basis for its control layout and ergonomic design, taking advantage of the software's features and integrating special trigger pads and controls. Pioneer has also implemented larger jog wheels for precise mixing and scratching, multiple inputs for expandability, and 4-channel mixing flexibility.

"Serato's newest software lets DJs be more creative with their music, so we've built a dedicated controller that enables them to access the software's features with a precision similar to that in our Pro DJ gear," said David Arevalo, senior marketing manager, Professional Sound and Visual Division for Pioneer Electronics (USA) Inc. "The DDJ-SX is the first controller in the industry that is designed to take full advantage of Serato DJ's powerful new capabilities."

Mixing with Serato

Sold as a complete system that includes the controller and new Serato DJ software, the DDJ-SX provides additional features to provide direct, tactile control of the software's capabilities, which include a four deck sampler function, dual deck control, slip mode, FX mode and more.

Dual Deck - The DDJ-SX enables two tracks to be controlled at the same time, allowing scratching or setting and recalling hot cues on both tracks as if they were performed on a single track.

The DDJ-SX enables two tracks to be controlled at the same time, allowing scratching or setting and recalling hot cues on both tracks as if they were performed on a single track. Slip Mode - While activated, Slip Mode silently continues song playback during a performance loop, scratch or hot cue and resumes audible playback when the loop, scratch, or hot cue operation is ended, creating smoother and more seamless transitions.

While activated, Slip Mode silently continues song playback during a performance loop, scratch or hot cue and resumes audible playback when the loop, scratch, or hot cue operation is ended, creating smoother and more seamless transitions. FX Mode - Provides access to two types of effect modes, Multi FX and Single FX - Multi FX Mode - Allows multiple effects to be applied simultaneously

Provides access to two types of effect modes, Multi FX and Single FX - Multi FX Mode - Allows multiple effects to be applied simultaneously Single FX Mode - Allows a single effect to be controlled with numerous parameters

Allows a single effect to be controlled with numerous parameters Additional Functions - Up to eight hot cue points can be set for each deck

Up to eight hot cue points can be set for each deck Vertical waveform display for fast tempo syncing

Customized Control Layout works as great as it looks.

The DDJ-SX can quickly access the multitude of features Serato DJ offers through its buttons, knobs, sliders and performance pads. Thoughtfully laid out to deliver the best DJ controller experience, its buttons and knobs are designed to match the applicable software functions perfectly:

Performance Pads - Pioneer added eight "performance pads" located below the jog wheel for four different functionalities - HOT CUE, ROLL, SLICER and SAMPLER. Each soft-touch rubber pad illuminates in blue to enable users to quickly tap the pad(s) for each effect, with the output volume varying depending on the strength of each tap.

Pioneer added eight "performance pads" located below the jog wheel for four different functionalities - HOT CUE, ROLL, SLICER and SAMPLER. Each soft-touch rubber pad illuminates in blue to enable users to quickly tap the pad(s) for each effect, with the output volume varying depending on the strength of each tap. Large Jog Wheels - The jog wheels on the DDJ-SX are enlarged for more precise scratching and mixing. The resistance for each jog wheel was fined tuned to provide users with the best "feel" and the shortest latency. The unit also features an "On Jog" display located on the center of each wheel to provide instantaneous visual feedback of playback status and the position of playing tracks.

The jog wheels on the DDJ-SX are enlarged for more precise scratching and mixing. The resistance for each jog wheel was fined tuned to provide users with the best "feel" and the shortest latency. The unit also features an "On Jog" display located on the center of each wheel to provide instantaneous visual feedback of playback status and the position of playing tracks. 4-Channel Mixer - The DDJ-SX features an independent 4-channel mixer that can be used with other external sources such as turntables. Its master level meter provides instantaneous sound level adjustment as well as independent output controls with a display indicator for each channel when used as a standalone mixer.

The DDJ-SX features an independent 4-channel mixer that can be used with other external sources such as turntables. Its master level meter provides instantaneous sound level adjustment as well as independent output controls with a display indicator for each channel when used as a standalone mixer. Aluminum Finish - The DDJ-SX sports an aluminum top panel and a brushed aluminum finish for the jog wheels for optimal look and feel.

The DDJ-SX sports an aluminum top panel and a brushed aluminum finish for the jog wheels for optimal look and feel. Serato DJ Software - The new Serato software is bundled with the DDJ-SX for an easy out-of-the-box experience.

The new Serato software is bundled with the DDJ-SX for an easy out-of-the-box experience. Multiple Connection Options - The DDJ-SX offers dual CD and phono/line inputs for external devices as well as two microphone inputs, two master outputs (XLR and RCA) and a booth out terminal.

The DDJ-SX offers dual CD and phono/line inputs for external devices as well as two microphone inputs, two master outputs (XLR and RCA) and a booth out terminal. High Quality Audio - A low-jitter clock and high-performance digital-to-analog converter (DAC) are used for accurate audio playback.

A low-jitter clock and high-performance digital-to-analog converter (DAC) are used for accurate audio playback. Built-in Sound Card (audio interface)

Needle Search - Users can immediately jump to a specific part of a music track with a simple touch of the Needle Search pad.

Users can immediately jump to a specific part of a music track with a simple touch of the Needle Search pad. Adjustable Cross-fader Curve to suit any type of mixing style.

to suit any type of mixing style. Channel Fader Start - Enables the use of the channel fader to control and play/cue tracks.

The DDJ-SX will be available in November 2012 with a suggested retail price of $1,199.

