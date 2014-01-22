NAMM 2014: Pioneer Remix-Station 500 FX processor unveiled

Image 1 of 4 The Remix-Station 500 has three distinct FX sections. Pioneer Remix-Station 500 Image 2 of 4 The connectivity options are side-mounted. Pioneer Remix-Station 500 Image 3 of 4 Pressure-sensitive knobs give you an extra level of control. Pioneer Remix-Station 500 Image 4 of 4 Top view. Pioneer Remix-Station 500

NAMM 2014: Pioneer has taken the wraps off its the Remix-Station 500, its latest DJ-friendly effects processing box.

Designed to help you enhance your performances with Rhythm, Scene and Release FX, you can also add further variation with the Pressure Controller knobs.

As well as operating as a standalone device, the Remix-Station 500 ships with a plugin that enables you to use its effects in a DAW, with the hardware then functioning as a controller

Available in February, the Remix-Station 500 will cost $499. More below or on the Pioneer DJ website.

Pioneer Electronics (USA) Inc. Professional Sound and Visual Division today launched the REMIX-STATION 500, which enhances DJ performances with its ability to generate a range of sound effects with a variety of buttons and controls, all accessible at the user's fingertips. The REMIX-STATION 500 offers three effect sections, Rhythm FX, Scene FX and Release FX, for simple musical arrangements and features the industry's first "Pressure Controller" knobs, which further alter and vary the effects of the arrangements. In addition, the system can also act as a USB controller when used with the included VST1/AU2/RTAS3 RMX-500 Plug-in software.

"The Pioneer REMIX-STATION 500 can be added to virtually any DJ rig to give you the ability to insert a multitude of audio effects to the tracks you're playing," said David Arevalo, director of marketing, Professional Sound and Visual Division for Pioneer Electronics (USA) Inc. "Another cool feature on this device, the 'Pressure Controller' further enhances the effects giving you more creativity on the fly, so every performance with it is unique."

Rhythm FX

The Rhythm FX section of the REMIX-STATION 500 offers five audio effects, ROLL, TRANS, ADD, REV DELAY and OFFSET, which cuts up and manipulates parts of the music playing to produce new rhythms. The effects can be increased and decreased with a turn of the large knob as well as altered when the knob is pushed down, activating the pressure controller.

The Rhythm FX section also incorporates five Instrument buttons (KICK, SNARE, CLAP, HI HAT and CYMBAL), each offering six different patterns of sound that can be added with a simple touch. The unit also features a 4-Beat Sequencer with an OVER DUB button, and when activated, enables users to record one bar of each instrument button for more unique sound effects playback. The OVER DUB can also be deactivated after the recording process and while playback occurs, to then give users the ability to tap each button for additional instrument sounds.

Scene FX

In the Scene FX section, users can choose from five Build Up effects and five Break Down effects. The Build Up effects, consisting of MOD, ECHO, NOISE, SPIRAL UP and REVERB UP, add sounds, while Break Down effects, consisting of HPF, LPF, ZIP, SPIRAL DOWN and REVERB DOWN, cut sounds. The large knob increases or decreases the parameters of the chosen effect with a simple turn as well as changes the effects with a push of the knob. Two sub-parameters knobs are also available for additional changes to the effects being produced.

Release FX

The system also includes a Release FX button that eliminates the current music playing and leaves only the sound effects when activated. Release FX can also be used to create the opposite effect: When the button is disengaged, all section effects are eliminated while the original music continues to play. Three types of Release FX are available, Vinyl Brake, Echo, and Back Spin.

Plug-in Software

Using the included REMIX-STATION 500 VST/AU/RTAS plug-in software, users can create the same types of music production and effects while producing on a computer. In addition, connecting the device to a computer enables it to act as a controller for music production.

