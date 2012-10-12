BPM 2012 in pictures: new DJ gear and all the action from the show floor

BPM 2012, described by organisers as "the world's largest DJ and electronic music production event," took place at Birmingham's NEC last weekend.

Compared to our visit to BPM 2011, there seemed to be noticeably less new DJ and production gear on show this year. A reflection of ongoing tough economic times, perhaps? Nonetheless, MusicRadar took to the show floor to scope out the products, highlights and oddities of BPM 2012.