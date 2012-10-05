Vestax Spin 2 DJ controller connects natively to iPad and iPhone

Image 1 of 6 Vestax Spin 2: use it to control djay on your Mac or iOS device. Vestax Spin 2

We recall spotting Vestax's Spin DJ controller being used with Algoriddim's djay for iPad app at last year's BPM show in Birmingham.

In a neat piece of symmetry, we've just got word that Spin 2, which is billed as the first 2-channel DJ controller to natively connect and control Algoriddim djay for Mac, iPad and iPod touch, is being unveiled at BPM 2012 this weekend.

The Spin 2 hardware looks pretty similar to its predecessor but, thanks to new features in djay made possible by the arrival of iOS 6, you can now cue and output your mixes in full stereo on your iOS device. What's more, it connects directly to the dock rather than via Apple's Camera Connection Kit (though not to the Lightning connector equipped iPhone 5).

You can find out more in the press release below, the video above or on the Vestax website. Spin 2 will cost $399/€379 /£299 when it's released in December.

Vestax Spin 2 press release

Vestax Corporation introduces Spin2, the world's first DJ MIDI controller certified by Apple Inc. to control applications on Mac, iPad, iPhone and iPod touch. Spin2 will make its debut at BPM 2012 @NEC in Birmingham, UK, Hall 20 Booth #B27, October 6th - 8th.

Spin2 is an all-in-one 2-channel DJ controller designed together with Algoriddim, the creators of the popular music-mixing djay apps for Mac, iPhone and iPad and the video-mixing app vjay for iPad. Spin2 plug & plays with each popular app from Algoriddim, skipping complicated setups to immediately mix songs from iTunes libraries and videos in media libraries.

Spin2 is bundled with djay for Mac and takes full control of all of its essential features with a simplified easy to use layout. DJs can access desired parts of songs instantly with the Touch Strip control, jump to cue points, trigger loops, add effects, play samples, scratch with jog wheels, instantly sync the BPM of songs and record their mixes all from Spin2.

Spin2 supports the new multi-channel and multi-route audio features of Apple's latest iOS 6, which enables DJs to cue and output their mixes in full stereo with their iPad, iPhone and iPod Touch. Spin2 also supports previous iOS versions by splitting the stereo channel into two mono signals and sending each to master and cue. All songs are processed and output through the studio grade 24bit/48kHz built-in audio interface, with premium sound quality and at its true clarity.

Thanks to the new features of djay for iPad and iPhone, DJs can now browse, preview and purchase iTunes music from within the djay app while mixing with Spin2, save cue points and meta data generated with djay wirelessly to iCloud and stream their mixes wirelessly to Air-play supported devices.

Suggested Retail Price: $399/€379 /£299

Availability: December 2012