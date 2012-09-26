Algoriddim updates djay for iOS 6 and iPhone 5

Those who've been wondering what the launches of iOS 6 and the iPhone might mean for music making apps should take note of the latest update for Algoriddim's djay app.

One of the big enhancements is full integration with the iTunes Store: you can now browse, preview and purchase iTunes music content directly within the app. Thanks to iOS 6, you can also make use of multi-channel audio interfaces, so you can cue your tracks and output them in stereo at the same time.

We're assured, too, that "djay for iPhone now leverages the A6 processor and wider screen on the new iPhone 5". We're assured that the iPhone 5's screen provides more room for elements that were previously hidden away in sub-menus (such as pitch bending, the sync button and beats-per-minute display).

Find out more in the press release below. djay for iPad and djay for iPhone are available now priced at £13.99/$19.99 and £0.69/$0.99 respectively.

Algoriddim djay 1.6 press release

Algoriddim, creators of the popular music-mixing djay apps for Mac, iPhone and iPad and the video-mixing app vjay for iPad this week releases new versions of djay for iPhone and djay for iPad that take advantage of the iPhone 5 enhancements and support the latest version of Apple's mobile operating system, iOS 6.

The djay for iPad and djay for iPhone apps now feature the ability to instantly download iTunes content directly from within the app, allowing DJs to add new tracks to the playlist without leaving the app, even while mixing. New with Apple's iOS 6, DJs can use multi-channel audio to cue their tracks and output them in full stereo at the same time.

djay for iPhone now leverages the A6 processor and wider screen on the new iPhone 5.The app offers time-stretching functionality that enables song tempo to be sped up or slowed down without changing the pitch. In addition, the iPhone 5's wider screen real estate provides much more room for elements that were previously hidden away in sub-menus such as pitch bending, the sync button and beats-per-minute display. The location on one screen drastically reduces clicks and makes the experience more realistic and natural for users.

"This software update is all about flawless mixing which delivers a unique user experience allowing DJs to bust beats on the go," said Karim Morsy, CEO at Algoriddim. "The full iTunes integration lets users purchase music instantly so they can start mixing their favourite tunes immediately. DJs can also take song requests while performing and blend them into their sets seamlessly. In addition, the wider screen on the iPhone 5 brings the entire djay display to life housing the exact features expected on a traditional turntable setup."

djay transforms the Mac, iPhone and iPad into a full-fledged DJ system and lets users mix their iTunes music library on a hyper-realistic turntable interface. Perform live, record mixes on-the-go, or enable Automix mode and djay mixes favorite playlists automatically. With unprecedented ease of use and innovative multi-touch mixing features, djay takes DJ-ing to the next level and offers a unique experience for beginners and professionals alike.



The key features of the latest apps include:

Full integration with the iTunes Store for easier search, preview and in-app purchase - Users can now browse, preview and purchase iTunes music content directly within the app. djay users can efficiently search for iTunes content with find-as-you-type search functionality, and they're able to fast forward and rewind previews to make sure the selection is right.

Support for 4G/LTE networks and four-inch retina display on iPhone 5 with A6 processor - DJs don't ever have to miss a beat in their performances by adding new songs from the iTunes store directly through the app. Download and stream music and mash-ups with added bandwidth at blazing-fast speeds and experience a new level of functionality due to the new wider screen when using djay for iPhone on Apple's latest mobile device.

Support for multi-channel and multi-route audio - This incorporates multi-channel audio interfaces,HDMI audio,or a compatible USB audio dock in combination with the device's headphone jack for pre-cueing.

Pricing and availability:

djay for iPad is available for download from the App Store for $19.99.

djay for iPhone is available for download from the App Store for $0.99.

For more detailed information, please visit Algoriddim.