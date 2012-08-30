Pioneer launches DDJ-WeGO entry-level DJing controller

Image 1 of 2 DDJ-WeGO in violet

Pioneer has unveiled a new DJ controller aimed squarely at the entry-level market.

DDJ-WeGO is a compact controller designed to appeal - as the introductory video below makes clear - to first time laptop DJs with dreams of EDM mega-stardom.

As with Pioneer's DDJ-ERGO-V, released at the start of the year, the DDJ-WeGO comes bundled with an LE version of Virtual DJ, reskinned to match the design of the controller. The company states that the unit will also work with other DJ software, naming Algoriddim DJ, but there's no specific word on how compatible it would be with Traktor or Serato.

At a RRP of £249 it's not the cheapest entry-level controller, but features designed specifically to guide beginners through their first mix will appeal, as will the Pioneer name - omnipresent in clubs across the world.

It also come in five colours - black, green, red, violet and white. Check out the press release below for more details.

Press release:

Mixing music just got easier, and a lot more fun, with the DDJ-WeGO. Anyone with a passion for dance music can play tracks and mix tunes with Pioneer's compact, easy-to-use DJ console.

Aspiring DJs playing their favourite music through DJ software on their laptops can now use the WeGO's buttons and knobs to control the sound and get a hands-on DJing experience.

The popular DJ software package VirtualDJ LE is included so the controller can be used straight out of the box, and WeGO customers will also be eligible for a free upgrade to VirtualDJ 8 LEupon release.

The WeGO will be compatible with a variety of popular DJ software packages to suit any style including Algoriddim's djay.

Setting up is simple: just plug the WeGo into a laptop and start up the software. And the WeGO's ergonomic controls and user-friendly interface make it easy for aspiring DJs to learn the ropes.

The console's Pulse Control lights guide beginners through their performances by showing when beats are matched, which effects have been activated, and which decks are in use. So it won't be long before anyone new to DJing picks up the skills to perform and share their sets with friends.

Once beginners have gained confidence, there's a range of advanced features inherited from Pioneer's professional, industry-leading products - such as Beat Sync, sound effects and loops - waiting to be discovered. For the more intrepid DJ, the WeGO even boasts the capacity for four-deck mixing.

With five striking colours to choose from, aspiring DJs can pick a WeGO that really reflects their personality. And they can customise the console's jog wheel lights for an even more personalised set-up.

Lightweight and compact, the portable console can even be carried in an ordinary rucksack.

The DDJ-WeGO will be available from October 2012 at an SRP of £249/299€.