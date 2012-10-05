Native Instruments unveils Traktor Kontrol Z2

After several weeks of speculation, Native Instruments has unveiled the latest hardware controller for its popular DJ software Traktor.

The Traktor Kontrol Z2 - described by the company as 'the world's first 2+2 control mixer' - offers two independent mixer channels, hands-on control of Traktor Scratch Pro's two remix decks, plus a built-in soundcard with timecode-ready audio ins and XLR audio outputs.

The unit ships with the full version of Traktor Scratch Pro 2.6, plus timecode vinyl and CDs so as to integrate seamlessly into an existing DJ setup. It also packs a built-in USB hub allowing the connection of additional controllers without clogging up your computer's USB ports.

The Z2 also features a new Macro FX mode, allowing several effects parameters to be combined and controlled as one, while Flux Mode promises enhanced timekeeping during complicated scratch and beat-chopping session.

Check out the press release below for more info. The Z2 is set for release 1 November at an RRP of €799.

Native Instruments Traktor Kontrol Z2 press release

Native Instruments today announced Traktor Kontrol Z2, the world's first 2+2 control mixer combining the industry's leading DJ controller design with a high-quality soundcard and a host of new features, all housed inside an aircraft-grade aluminium chassis.

New creative features inside the acclaimed Traktor Pro software expand creative possibilities while premium-quality Innofaders assure rock-solid dependability when DJing, making Kontrol Z2 the first professional club mixer from Native Instruments.

The Kontrol Z2's 2+2 design unites analogue and digital DJing techniques. Two standalone channels provide connectivity for turntables or CDJs while two additional channels offer control over Traktor Remix Decks, cue points and effects.

DJs now have access to all aspects of their setups from one intuitive control hub. This combination of hardware and software accommodates a host of workflow preferences from vinyl and CDJ setups to elaborate controller configurations.

Traktor Kontrol Z2 was designed to deliver the reliability and pro sound quality essential for professional club DJing. Its installation height delivers the comfort required during performance while the aircraft-grade construction provides necessary stability when on stage and reliability when on the road.

The Kontrol Z2's 24-bit soundcard and professional XLR outputs deliver high-quality audio to club sound systems while a separate booth output and microphone input allow Kontrol Z2 to integrate into any DJ booth. Advanced HID technology delivers seamless integration with CDJs including enhanced visual and tactile control of key features.

A built-in USB hub adds connectivity for additional controllers without having to use the host computer's USB ports, making it easy to integrate add-on controllers such as Kontrol F1 and X1.

The Kontrol Z2's spacious layout ensures straightforward access to the high-quality knobs and premium-quality Innofaders. The two primary channels each feature a dedicated three-band EQ, filter and fader section, while two separate, chunky rotary volume knobs offer control over the Traktor channels.

Four additional multi-colored LED buttons for each Traktor channel assigned to control cue points and Remix Decks are placed in their own section on the Kontrol Z2 and an intuitive master section lets DJs comfortably browse files inside Traktor and access advanced controls such as Sync and Quantize.

New Macro FX specifically designed for Traktor combine multiple Traktor effects on a single control on the hardware. Customised to classic DJ workflows such as breakdowns, punch-in or blends, Macro FX condense complex effect performances to a single action increasing the possibilities available to creative DJs.

All new Flux Mode tracks the time during complicated scratch and effect performances, allowing for creative loop rolls or effects while returning the song accurately to the beat.

Traktor Kontrol Z2 also includes the latest version of NI's flagship Traktor Scratch Pro 2 software and Traktor Scratch timecode vinyl and CDs rounding out this powerful hardware control mixer with software options for all popular club workflows.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Native Instruments.

