More

NI gives us a video peek at a new Traktor-ready hardware mixer!

By ()

Check out the video to see the 2 x 2 mixer in action

We were treated to a pic of the new Traktor hardware yesterday, but it was difficult to tell just what NI had in mind for the new product. Now we can clearly see a hardware DJ mixer, with Traktor-ready control and (presumably) built-in timecode and an audio output.

It's certainly a niche that was yet to be filled by NI, but we've seen this type of hybrid mixer before from Rane it added an Ableton-style control section. We don't have any more info at the moment, but let us know your thoughts.

For more on Traktor check out the Native Instruments website

Chris Barker

Online Editor, Tech Group