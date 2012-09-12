NI gives us a video peek at a new Traktor-ready hardware mixer!

We were treated to a pic of the new Traktor hardware yesterday, but it was difficult to tell just what NI had in mind for the new product. Now we can clearly see a hardware DJ mixer, with Traktor-ready control and (presumably) built-in timecode and an audio output.

It's certainly a niche that was yet to be filled by NI, but we've seen this type of hybrid mixer before from Rane it added an Ableton-style control section. We don't have any more info at the moment, but let us know your thoughts.

