Pioneer launches new wireless DJ System, XDJ-AERO

Image 1 of 4 Is Wi-Fi DJing the future? Pioneer XDJ-AERO front Image 2 of 4 Pioneer XDJ-AERO side Image 3 of 4 Pioneer XDJ-AERO side 2 Image 4 of 4 Pioneer XDJ-AERO rear

It's an independent all in one DJ solution, a stand-alone two channel hardware mixer, plus it has the extra whizz bang of Wi-Fi enabling you to connect up to four devices using Pioneer's rekordbox software and some new specially designed mobile apps.

Priced at £870 it's not the cheapest machine on the market, but it's got those famous Pioneer features and by adding Wi-Fi, the XDJ-AERO could have potentially changed the game forever.

FULL PRESS RELEASE BELOW

The XDJ-AERO: the world's first wireless all-in-one DJ player, mixer and MIDI controller.

9th August 2012

Pioneer has broken the mould yet again with the XDJ-AERO, the industry's first1Wi-Fi enabled all-in-one DJ system and native rekordbox™ player.

The groundbreaking XDJ-AERO is set to change the way DJs play by liberating them from endless cables and connections. In an industry first, the XDJ-AERO allows DJs to load music wirelessly from smartphones, tablets, laptops and PCs2, instantly taking the hassle out of set up. A multipurpose unit, the XDJ-AERO also works with Pioneer's new mobile application, functions as a standalone mixer and can be used as a MIDI and HID controller.

The XDJ-AERO creates its own private Wi-Fi network, allowing DJs to connect to up to four wireless devices at once. The audience can even get involved by sending tracks from their own smartphones or tablets to the XDJ-AERO for a more interactive experience.

And, as the first native player for Pioneer's rekordbox music management software, the XDJ-AERO puts all of the software's features and functions right at DJs' fingertips. rekordbox allows DJs to create and edit playlists on the fly; view beat grids; analyse BPM; and load wave forms during their sets.

Compatible with Pioneer's new mobile application3for smartphones and tablets, the XDJ-AERO makes DJing truly mobile. DJs can use the mobile application to manage their music on the road and then wirelessly load their tracks and playlists to the XDJ-AERO.

DJs can switch between the XDJ-AERO's mobile and USB inputs at the touch of a button. And the DJ system boasts all of their favourite features, including sample banks, Sound Colour Filters and rekordbox quantized beat sync.

The XDJ-AERO also functions as a 24-bit audio interface, MIDI controller for Traktor and HID controller for Virtual DJ software. And it can be used as a stand-alone mixer when connected to CDJs and turntables.

A premium piece of kit both inside and out, the XDJ-AERO has the look and feel of a pro-DJ product with its classic black finish and sleek aluminium faceplate. And, at just 45 mm thick, the portable, lightweight XDJ-AERO is the world's thinnest combined player and mixer.

The XDJ-AERO will be available from August 2012 at an SRP of 869 GBP/999 EUR, including VAT.

INDUSTRY FIRST: Wirelessly connect up to four devices

By creating an ad hoc network, the XDJ-AERO can sync with up to four Wi-Fi enabled devices at once, without the need for any extra equipment. For the first time, DJs can use smartphones, tablets and computers to wirelessly load rekordbox music to their decks.

DJs can use the XDJ-AERO to control wireless devices remotely so they can browse tracks and load them directly to their decks even if the device is not in their hands.

And the new mobile application allows DJs to use their smartphones and tablets as remote controls for the XDJ-AERO. With USB source selected, DJs can browse music and load tracks on the XDJ-AERO using the devices' bigger, touch-sensitive screens.

The audience can send music from their wireless devices to the XDJ-AERO, though tracks will not load until the DJ accepts them. If a device goes out of range while a track is being played an emergency loop is created so there is no break in the music. And if a call is made on a smartphone mid-track, the music will continue to play as long as the device supports multitasking.

Plus, by switching the XDJ-AERO's music source from wireless to USB, DJs can play tracks on both decks from a single rekordbox-ready storage device.

Includes all the popular features from Pioneer's pro-range

The XDJ-AERO brings together all of the most exciting features from Pioneer's most popular multi-format players and mixers, including:

Beat effects 4: the XDJ-AERO boasts the most user-friendly and popular effects from Pioneer's DJM range - Trans, Flanger, Roll and Echo.

4: the XDJ-AERO boasts the most user-friendly and popular effects from Pioneer's DJM range - Trans, Flanger, Roll and Echo. Post-fader : the effects are applied to the sound after the fader, allowing the sound to fade out naturally rather than stopping suddenly when the DJ cuts the source audio with the faders.

: the effects are applied to the sound after the fader, allowing the sound to fade out naturally rather than stopping suddenly when the DJ cuts the source audio with the faders. Sound color effects: borrowed from the DJM series, the Sound Color Filters add high- and low-pass filters to the beat effects for even more creativity

borrowed from the DJM series, the Sound Color Filters add high- and low-pass filters to the beat effects for even more creativity Sample banks: pre-loaded with four samples.

pre-loaded with four samples. Auto Loop: tracks can be automatically looped at specified positions.

tracks can be automatically looped at specified positions. Quantize:DJs will never miss a beat again as the quantize function automatically synchronises the beat of rekordbox-ready tracks and effects.

Automatic features that make perfect mixes a breeze

Beat Sync 5: automatically syncs all tracks to the beat to the master deck using rekordbox beat grid information.

5: automatically syncs all tracks to the beat to the master deck using rekordbox beat grid information. Auto Mix:automatically mixes each track within a playlist if DJs need to step away from the deck during long sets.

Performance features and sample playback

INDUSTRY FIRST Jog Drum: a more DJ-friendly way of engaging samples. DJs simply load a sample onto the deck and press Jog Drum; they can then trigger and scratch the samples by drumming directly on the jog wheel for more control and creativity.

a more DJ-friendly way of engaging samples. DJs simply load a sample onto the deck and press Jog Drum; they can then trigger and scratch the samples by drumming directly on the jog wheel for more control and creativity. Sample Launch:with four samples pre-loaded onto each deck, DJs simply push Sample Launch once to perform with the currently engaged sample. By holding down Sample Launch, they can select another sample to perform with. Samples can also be launched using the XDJ-AERO's effects, loops and pitch controls.

One-touch recording of popular mixes

Inherited from Pioneer's DJM-350 mixer, the XDJ-AERO allows DJs to record their creations directly to USB as uncompressed CD-quality WAV files.

MIDIand HID control for ultimate flexibility

The XDJ-AERO can be used as a MIDI controller for Traktor and HID controller for Virtual DJ software.

Connect external hardware to use as a stand-alone mixer

For maximum flexibility, the unified player and mixer unit also has inputs to connect external hardware, such as CDJs or turntables, so DJs can use it as an independent mixer.

Premium design and build looks the part every time

With its classic black finish, sleek aluminium faceplate, blue LED lights and Pioneer's industry-standard interface, the XDJ-AERO looks professional in any venue.

High-end components for superb sound in any environment

The XDJ-AERO's audio circuits are the same as those used in Pioneer's pro-DJ equipment to guarantee pristine sound reproduction. And full digital processing has been used to minimise distortion and noise from A/D-D/A conversion.

Other features

-Onboard 44.1kHz/24bit high resolution soundcard

- Independent three-band equalizer

- Dual headphone output ­-minijack for inner-ear headphones and standard jack for full-size headphones

- Four-colour LCD displaying 18 languages

- Mic input and balanced TRS output

1Pioneer research as of July 31st 2012

2Requires PC with wireless LAN functions or wireless LAN network

3Downloadable from the end of August 2012

4Operates using music where the tempo (BPM: Beats Per Minute) has been analysed or automatically detected during playback by means of rekordbox and special mobile applications

5Operates with beat-analysed music using rekordbox and special mobile applications

* Mac and Mac OS are trademarks of Apple Inc. registered in the US and other countries

* Windows®, Windows 7, Windows Vista® and Windows XP are registered trademarks or trade names of Microsoft Corporation in the US and other countries

* rekordboxTM is a registered trademark of Pioneer, Inc

* Other trademarks and trade names are the property of their respective owners

* Other product, technology and company names, etc. mentioned herein are the trade names or registered trademarks of their respective owners.