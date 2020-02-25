Dell XPS 13 discounts! Save up to 15% off Dell’s top-rated music-making laptops

If you’ve been on the hunt for a new music-making laptop, we’ve got some good news for you – from today until 8 March, Dell is offering up to 15% (and in some cases almost £200) off it’s popular XPS 13 machines, plus the all new Dell XPS 15 laptop. They're throwing in free shipping too!

Choose the right spec and you’ll have a powerful, portable music creation machine at your fingertips that will enable you to run all the DAWs and plugins you’ve ever dreamed off. We love it so much we think it's a worthy contender to the Apple MacBook Pro crown.

We’ve selected some of the musician-friendly highlights from the sale below, including the discount you’ll receive. Don't see what you're looking for? There’s money to be had off every model and spec you can imagine, so start speccing up your dream machine today.

Today’s best Dell laptop deals (UK)

