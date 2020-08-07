Check out all our blues guitar skills lessons in one place

Guitar Skills: Whether you're a beginner or beyond with an acoustic of electric guitar, we've got blues you can use here. Check out our range of accessible guitar lessons below.

(Image credit: Future)

Expand your blues chord progressions

(Image credit: Future)

Learn the most common chord progression in the most important keys and you’ll always know where you are in a 12-bar blues jam

(Image credit: Future)

Scales don't have to be hard – and this lesson proves it!

(Image credit: Future)

Learn a signature technique from Jimi Hendrix's Voodoo Child (Slight Return)

(Image credit: David Redfern / Getty)

We break down the lead techniques of the greatest guitarist of all time with a huge tutorial – including wah and whammy lessons

(Image credit: Future)

An Albert King-inspired lick

(Image credit: Paul Natkin / Getty)

The Lone Star State overdriven blues of SRV and Johnny Winter made accessible

(Image credit: Walter Iooss Jr / Getty)

Master Jimi's 'thumb over the neck' and and finger barre chord techniques – plus his approach to funk rock

(Image credit: David Redfern / Getty )

A signature slide move from one of the greats

(Image credit: Future)

From Jimi Hendrix to John Mayer, countless players have used diads to add chord-like tone to their solos

5-minute blues guitar lesson: Learn to play sliding diad chords

(Image credit: Future)

We introduced diads in our last lesson, now let's get some movement!

(Image credit: Moodboard / Getty)

A guitar lesson with essential tips for a blues jam – complete with backing track

(Image credit: Future)

Get to grips with the technique used by blues greats including Eric Clapton and Gary Moore

Learn from the master with these Chuck Berry-style blues licks

(Image credit: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Go back to the building blocks of rock

(Image credit: Future)

Enhance your blues and beyond with these shapes

(Image credit: Future)

An essential blues trick to breathe new life into you notes – tab and audio included

(Image credit: Future)

A simple blues trick to spice up your playing

(Image credit: Future)

The pentatonic scale is the guitarist's friend!

Classic guest lesson: Joe Bonamassa

(Image credit: Rick Gould)

Joe shares some of his finest blues licks