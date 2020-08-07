Check out all our blues guitar skills lessons in one place

Guitar Skills: Whether you're a beginner or beyond with an acoustic of electric guitar, we've got blues you can use here. Check out our range of accessible guitar lessons below.
Learn 10 next-level blues guitar chords
Expand your blues chord progressions
Make jamming easier with this 12-bar blues chord generator
Learn the most common chord progression in the most important keys and you’ll always know where you are in a 12-bar blues jam
The pentatonic scale made easy with three chord shapes
Scales don't have to be hard – and this lesson proves it!
5-minute blues guitar lesson: Learn to play two-note trills
Learn a signature technique from Jimi Hendrix's Voodoo Child (Slight Return)
The ultimate Jimi Hendrix lead guitar lesson
We break down the lead techniques of the greatest guitarist of all time with a huge tutorial – including wah and whammy lessons
5-minute blues guitar lesson: Learn to play fluid bends
Start playing Texas blues with this 10-minute lesson
The Lone Star State overdriven blues of SRV and Johnny Winter made accessible
The ultimate Jimi Hendrix rhythm guitar chord lesson
Master Jimi's 'thumb over the neck' and and finger barre chord techniques – plus his approach to funk rock
5-minute blues guitar lesson: Learn to play the BB King 'Zinger'
A signature slide move from one of the greats
5-minute blues guitar lesson: Learn to play diads – two-note chords
From Jimi Hendrix to John Mayer, countless players have used diads to add chord-like tone to their solos
5-minute blues guitar lesson: Learn to play sliding diad chords
We introduced diads in our last lesson, now let's get some movement!
How to solo over a 12-bar blues chord progression
A guitar lesson with essential tips for a blues jam – complete with backing track
5-minute blues guitar lesson: Dissonant doublestop bends
Get to grips with the technique used by blues greats including Eric Clapton and Gary Moore
Learn from the master with these Chuck Berry-style blues licks
Go back to the building blocks of rock
10 great blues guitar chords to learn now
Enhance your blues and beyond with these shapes
5-minute blues guitar lesson: Quarter-tone bends
An essential blues trick to breathe new life into you notes – tab and audio included
5-minute blues guitar lesson: String rakes
A simple blues trick to spice up your playing
A beginner guitar lesson on the pentatonic scale
The pentatonic scale is the guitarist's friend!