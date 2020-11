Blues and beyond (Image credit: Future) Check out our beginner and intermediate guitar skills lessons here

Guitar skills: The original BB King ‘Zinger’ as it’s known simply slides down from a high root note of whatever key you’re in, nearly always somewhere high up on the first string.

It’s a really effective trick that can help break up pentatonic scale pattern ideas. Just make sure you’ve got a solid lick up your sleeve to follow it with.

