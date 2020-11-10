Black Friday deals: Sweetwater slashes $90 off the Steven Slate Drums SSD5 Virtual Drum plugin

Sweetwater’s Black Friday deals are coming to the rescue early this year. Whether it’s electric guitars , studio headphones or anything else that you’re after, they’ve got the lot, with some monumental discounts. This one however, might just be our favorite - the FULL Steven Slate Drums SSD5 library, but with $90 knocked off !

Packed full of some of the best drum samples on the market, you can’t really go wrong with the SSD5 Plugin. It’s had plenty of user-requested updates from version four, so now there’s nothing standing in the way of some awesome sounding drums on your tracks. You can also use SSD5 in conjunction with an electronic drum set to expand your tonal palette even further.

Read more: Steven Slate Drums SSD5 review

Steven Slate Drums SSD5: Was $149, now $59

Build your tracks on solid foundations with SSD5. You’ll have access to hundreds of precisely sampled sounds from some of the biggest names in drum gear, as well as 1,000 preset grooves. Who wouldn’t want better sounding drums for only $59?View Deal

With 84 kick drums and 77 snare drums to choose from, as well as hundreds of cymbals , toms and percussion sounds, you’ll never run out of inspiration for your next chart topping track.

In most mixes nowadays, that perfect snare or kick drum sound is made up of 2 or 3 different samples, so with SSD5 you can layer up to 32 different sounds on top of one another simultaneously. Finding that perfect snare tone should be easy as pie.

The included Deluxe 2 library contains some of the most precisely sampled drums and cymbals around, and there’s even a groove library with 1,000 different beats and fills. They’re helpfully categorized by time signature and genre, so if you are stuck for ideas then you know where to look.

This staggering deal is part of Sweetwater’s Early Black Friday offering - which is dishing out discounts of up to 60% off music gear - so it may not be around for too much longer.