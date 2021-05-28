Best Memorial Day sales 2021: the latest deals for musicians on guitar gear, drums, DJ equipment, laptops and more

Memorial Day 2021 means the arrival of some great deals from your favorite music retailers, plus great offers and low prices on cool music-making gear including music-making laptops , iPads , software and more.

We’ve scoured the web to find the best Memorial Day deals that are happening right now to help you get straight to the ripest offers. We’ve uncovered deals on electric guitars , MIDI keyboards , plugins, laptops and more. At the time of writing, the Musician’s Friend Memorial Day Deals & Doorbusters sale is a good place to start, with money off gear from Gibson, Martin, Roland, Alesis, Ernie Ball and more.

The Guitar Center Memorial Day sale has also just landed, offering up to 40% off a bunch of great music gear, from guitars and basses, through to keyboards, drum kits and PA systems.

Some of the deals below aren’t Memorial Day sales per se, but if you’re in the market for a music-making bargain right now, they’re well worth checking out.

If you can't find what you're looking for, don't forget that Amazon Prime Day is on the horizon and we'll be sharing all the best offers on our dedicated Prime Day music deals page.

When is Memorial Day 2021?

Memorial Day is an American holiday that falls on the last Monday in May. Memorial Day was introduced to honor the men and women of the US military who have died while serving their country. This year, Memorial Day falls on Monday May 31.

Best Memorial Day sales: Gear sales

Musician’s Friend Memorial Day sale: Save up to 30%

Save hundreds off select Gibson and Martin guitars, Alesis electronic drum sets and Roland and Casio digital piano bundles.View Deal

Guitar Center Memorial Day sale: Save up to 40%

GC's Memorial Day sale has landed, and with it comes up to 40% off a range of music gear, including, guitars, basses, drums, keyboards, PA systems and more – everything you need to get your band gig-ready.View Deal

Best Memorial Day sales: Drums

Alesis Nitro Mesh, expanded edition: $499 , now $429

This is the Nitro Mesh kit we know and love, but with an extra 8" tom and 10" cymbal pad, making this a 10-piece beast of a kit that's ideal for beginner drummers who want to develop their skillset. With a healthy $70 discount this is worth the investment over the original 8-piece offering.View Deal

Alesis Command X Mesh-Head e-kit: Was $849, now $649

Save $200 off this excellent mesh-headed e-kit. A step up from the Nitro Mesh, the Command X delivers an enhanced module containing 50 kits and 600 sounds on-board, plus USB input enabling you to add your own sounds.View Deal

Ludwig Backbeat 5-Piece Kit: Was $429.99, now $319.99

Ludwig has been building drums since 1909, so we can safely assume they know what they are doing. The Backbeat may be an entry-level kit , but it's still of very high quality - not that you'd expect any less from such a historic company. The kit comes with everything you need to play the drums, including 10”x8" and 12”x9" toms, 16”x16" floor tom, 22”x16" bass drum, matching 14”x5" snare drum , cymbals , hardware, and throne . View Deal

Best Memorial Day sales: Guitars

Fender Player Telecaster Plus Top: Was $779.99, now $649.99

There isn't much a Telecaster can't do. They are bright, articulate, and super comfortable to play and this weekend you’ll save a whopping $130 off this stunning guitar! Many iconic players love the simplicity of this old-school guitar. Whether you’re playing searing rock, Nashville country, or R&B, a Telecaster will get the job done. This Player Tele features a rather beautiful flame maple top, a modern C shape neck, and Alnico V pickups. View Deal

Sterling StingRay Classic Ray24: Was $499.99, now $399.99

The Music Man StingRay has been heard on many, many classic tracks. The high-output, throaty sound of its single humbucking pickup has been a firm favourite of Flea and Tim Commerford, among many others. The Sterling by Music Man StingRay Classic Ray24 allows you to get the iconic tone at a far more affordable price. Featuring the same narrow neck that people love about the original StingRay and an active two-band pre-amp - and with an extra $100 off, how can you resist. View Deal

Gibson Les Paul Traditional Pro V: Was $1,899, now $1,599

At any time of year, $300 off a Les Paul is worth considering, but we wanted to highlight this Memorial Day guitar deals because we love the Traditional Pro V model, particularly in this stunning Satin Wine Red finish. It's lighter than a standard Les Paul, but still features a mahogany body and neck matched with a carved maple top.View Deal

Martin Special 000 All-Solid Auditorium: Was $999, now $799

There are a number of Martin guitars on sale at Musician's Friend right now with savings of up to $420 to be had, but if you have a grand to spend, this would be our top recommendation. Buy it today and you'll have enough spare for a hard case (although this guitar does already come rocking a gig bag).View Deal

Best Memorial Day sales: Keyboards

Casio CDP-S100 Digital Piano: Was $449.99, now £349.99

The Casio CDP-S100 is one of our favourite portable stage pianos . Its modern compact design not only looks great but is also easy to carry around and, more importantly, a joy to play. This is also a brilliant option for the pianist looking for a fully weighted keys piano that won't take up too much space. The in-built speakers sound fantastic for their size, and there is an excellent range of voices to play with - and with $100 off, this is a no-brainer! View Deal

Casio CDP-S100 keyboard bundle: Was $609, now $509

This killer Casio package comes complete with a CS46 keyboard stand, a sturdy bench, plus a pair of headphones so you can practice in peace - it's everything you need to get started. Even better, it's $100 off for Memorial Day!View Deal

Best Memorial Day sales: Software

Buy Waves plugins for $29.99, plus FREE plugins!

Choose from 129 popular plugins and pay just $29.99 each. What's more, spend $50 and get 1 free plugin, spend $90 and get 2 free plugins, spend $120 and get 3 free plugins. It's s plugin bonanza!View Deal

Guitar Center: Up to 20% off DAWS, plugins and more

If you've been looking to upgrade your DAW, or add some sweet new plugins to your production rig, now's the time. Guitar Center has knocked huge sums off software from Reason, Soundtoys, IK Multimedia, Steinberg and more.View Deal

Best Memorial Day sales: Laptops

Best Memorial Day sales: PA systems

Alto TS315 15" PA Speaker: Was $349.99, now $279.99

Every band needs a great PA system. Ultimately you can have the best instruments money can buy, but if you play them through a sub-par PA system, then you aren't doing them justice. As an entry-level point into the wide world of PA speakers, the Alto TS315 15" powered PA speaker is a great option. The 15" speaker is large enough to handle anything you want to play through it, from a kick drum to the low notes of a keyboard the 15" speaker will be able to reproduce the low-end with ease. View Deal

