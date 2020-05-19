Best Memorial Day sales 2020: the latest deals for musicians on guitar gear, drums, DJ equipment, laptops and more

Memorial Day 2020 is just around the corner, which means some great deals incoming from your favorite music retailers, plus great offers and low prices on cool music-making tech like laptops, iPads and software.
We’ve checked out the deals that are happening right now to help you get straight to the best Memorial Day offers and we’ve uncovered deals on electric guitars, MIDI keyboards, audio interfaces, plugins, Apple laptops and more.
Some of these aren’t Memorial Day sales per se, but if you’re in the market for a music-making bargain right now, they’re well worth checking out.
When is Memorial Day 2020?
Memorial Day is an American holiday that falls on the last Monday in May. Memorial Day was introduced to honor the men and women of the US military who have died while serving their country. Memorial Day 2020 falls on Monday May 25.
Memorial Day sale highlights
A quick look at today's best Memorial Day music deals.
- Save up to $200 off AKG microphones @Sweetwater
- Save 40% off Waves plugins. Plus, spend over $100 and get two free plugins!
- Apple iPad 10.2-inch, 32GB (latest model) @Amazon | was $329, now $279
- MacBook Pro 13.3" (2019) @B&H Photo | was $1,299, now $1,149, save $150
- Blackstar HT-20R MKII Combo @ProAudioStar | now $469.99, save $210
- Save $20 off the Shure SE215 in-ear monitors @Sam Ash | now $99
- Snark S-12 Snarkman Clip-On guitar tuner @Sam Ash | now $19.99
- Carlsbro CSD130 Electronic Drum Set @Sam Ash | was $660, now $349.99
- Numark Mixtrack Platinum DJ Controller @Sam Ash | was $499, now $289
- Focusrite Scarlett 18i8 3rd Gen/Audio-Technica ATHM30X Headphones bundle @ProAudioStar | was $468.99, now $419.99, save $49
Today’s best Memorial Day sales
Music gear
Microphone Month Sale @Sweetwater – save up to 50%
You’ll make big savings on microphones and recording gear right now at Sweetwater. Highlights include up to $200 off AKG microphones and a great deal on a PreSonus interface and Audio Technica recording bundle.View Deal
Save up to 50% off guitar amps @ProAudioStar
Looking for a new amp? Today could be your lucky day, with big price drops on amps from Fender, Blackstar, Orange, Hughes & Kettner, Koch and Peavey.View Deal
Explore the Sam Ash Memorial Day sale
Whilst there’s not a huge range of product choice amongst Sam Ash’s Memorial Day sales so far, there are still big savings to be had on guitar cables, drumsticks and even a couple of DJ controllers with over 40% off.View Deal
Save up to 25% on recording bundles @ProAudioStar
If you need a new audio interface, MIDI keyboard or controller, there’s big money to be saved on bundles and individual items from Focusrite and Novation over at ProAudioStar.View Deal
Software
Save 40% on Waves plugins, plus get FREE plugins!
Use the coupon code CREATIVE40 when you checkout to get your 40% discount on plugins and bundles. Spend $50 and get a FREE plugin or spend $100 or more and get two FREE plugins (any plugin with a “with coupon” price of up to $29.99).View Deal
Laptops
Save money off music-making laptops @Dell
Save big on laptops, monitors and more, including up to $250 off the musician-friendly XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop.View Deal
- Explore the lates Dell XPS 13 and 15 deals
- The best MacBook Pro deals: find the cheapest prices online
Music lessons
Get 90 days of lessons for $90 @ArtistWorks
Whether you're looking to learn guitar, piano, ukulele, trumpet or some other instrument, ArtistWorks has a killer course for you. Right now you can get 90 days worth of lessons for just $90. That's just $1 per day!View Deal
Streaming
Get 4 months of TIDAL HiFi for £/$4 per month
If you've been intrigued to discover what high-end, high-res audio really sounds like, now's you're chance to find out. All the 24-bit/96kHz music you can eat.View Deal
