The best Focusrite Scarlett Solo 3rd Gen deals in March 2021: Grab a budget audio interface bargain

If you’re new to recording on your laptop or tablet , we’re here to help. In this guide, we’ve rounded up some of the best Focusrite Scarlett Solo 3rd Gen deals around today, meaning you can now grab one of the best and easiest to use audio interfaces on the market for less than ever.

The Focusrite Scarlett Solo series connects directly to your computer or tablet via USB, and gives you the ability to record music, speech or vocals directly into your digital audio workstation (DAW) software. Hook up studio monitors or studio headphones too for the ideal all-in-one home recording experience. It’s everything you need to get started with home recording and production.

The Scarlett Solo is ideal for beginners, or just anyone looking for a quick, low cost and easy way to get their sounds recorded. We take a closer look below, plus our price comparison widgets are displaying the best Focusrite Scarlett Solo 3rd Gen deals you’ll find on the web right now.

Focusrite Scarlett Solo 3rd Gen An ace audio interface for beginners Price: $119/£109/€105 | Compatibility: PC/Mac/iOS | Connections: 1 x XLR input, 1 x ¼” jack input, 2 x ¼” outputs, 1 x headphone out, 1 x USB-C connection | Audio quality: 24-bit/192kHz | Bundled software: Focusrite Creative Pack, Ableton Live Lite, three months’ Splice subscription, XLN Addictive Keys, Softube Time & Tone bundle, Focusrite Red Plugin suite $119.99 View Deal at Amazon $119.99 View Deal at Sweetwater Sound $119.99 View Deal at Walmart USB-C connectivity Portable Air control adds some extra sheen Can be used with an iPad

Focusrite is a big name in the world of audio recording and production, with its Scarlett range offering users the chance to integrate a bit of that high-end studio special sauce at a far more affordable cost. The range extends right the way up to interfaces with multiple inputs and advanced connectivity, which is perfect for pro studios, but in the Focusrite Scarlett Solo 3rd Gen there is an outstanding option for less expansive setups.

Essentially, you get a single XLR input for a microphone, and a second ¼” jack input which can be used for guitars, keyboards, synths or anything with a suitable connection for simultaneous recording. To the back of the unit are two jack connections so you can connect a set of studio monitor speakers, for listening back to your sounds, while at the front is a single headphone input so you can monitor yourself while recording. The two gain controls on the front offer a handy light-up feedback function, so you can ensure your recordings aren’t too loud, while a single, large knob gives you full control over playback volume.

The Scarlett Solo also features a 48V control so you can use condenser microphones , while Focusrite’s unique ‘Air’ control adds a touch of professional sheen over recorded guitars or vocals. Connectivity is handled by USB-C, so you can be confident you’re future-proofed, while overall build quality is exemplary thanks to the distinctive red metal housing.

Owners of the USB-C iPad Pro models can use the Scarlett Solo 3rd Gen interfaces without any hassle, making for a hugely portable combo which means you can record wherever inspiration hits. Finally, there’s an extensive collection of bundled software, including Ableton Live Lite and a wide selection of plugins, instruments and effects. If you have a laptop or compatible tablet, and are looking to start recording, there really are few better options than the Focusrite Scarlett Solo.

Focusrite Scarlett Solo 3rd Gen deals: Alternatives

There is loads of competition for audio interfaces at this price point, but a couple that stand out include the PreSonus Studio 24c, which offers two XLR inputs and superb mic preamps, all in pristine quality. Alternatively, the Native Instruments Komplete Audio 1 is similarly well-regarded, and offers two RCA connections for speakers which may suit certain setups better than regular jack connections. Finally, the M-Audio Air series deliver great sound quality at a similar price point, and also feature MIDI I/O for connecting and controlling external hardware from your laptop or PC along with a well-considered bundle of software and applications to get you up and running.