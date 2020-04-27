Behringer fires up the hype machine and reveals pretty much nothing

Behringer’s scattergun approach to marketing has been in evidence again over the past few days, with two teaser videos that promise more than they actually deliver.

First, we were told that the company was ‘engaging Warp Drive Level Two’, a callback to the ‘warp drive’ theme that it used to launch the Poly D, a polyphonic Minimoog clone . Following a showreel of some recent Behringer announcements, this video ends with a silhouette of what appears to be a K-2, suggesting that a polyphonic version of this MS-20 synth clone could be in the offing. But who knows?

Then came the even more baffling ‘Superbooth 2020 - Ready to play?’ teaser, which also alludes to a new synth (presumably one that would have been launched at Superbooth this weekend had the event not been cancelled ) but doesn’t provide any details whatsoever.

It remains to be seen whether the videos refer to separate products or if there are two things on the way, but we’re guessing that announcements will arrive (almost certainly via social media) in due course.