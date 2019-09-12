Behringer reveals all about K-2, its Korg MS-20 analogue synth clone

Following a shotgun announcement last month , Behringer has dropped a video overview of K-2, an emulation of Korg’s MS-20 monophonic analogue synth.

This follows the dual VCO design of the MS-20, and promises an authentic reproduction of the original circuity, including matched transistors and JFETs. The architecture is semi-modular, and both the first- and second-generation filter designs have been emulated.

Other features include four variable oscillator shapes with variable pulse widths and ring modulation, a fully-analogue triangle/square wave LFO, and two analogue envelope generators.

The K-2’s 16-voice Poly Chain feature means that you can combine multiple synths for up to 16 voices of polyphony, and you can stick the instrument in a Eurorack case and use it as part of a modular setup if you wish.

To the all-important price, then: the K-2 is being listed for pre-order by retailers for $330/£309, with shipping expected to be in a few weeks’ time. That makes it significantly cheaper than Korg’s own MS-20 Mini, though this downsized version does come with a keyboard, which the K-2 lacks.