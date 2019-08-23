Out of nowhere, Behringer announces its MS-20 clone, the K-2

It would seem that Behringer's marketing department has take a slightly different tack and decided to announce its latest synth clone offering right as it's about to ship.

A bold move we know, but those Music Tribe folks love to keep us on our toes, as it would seem. The clone in question is, of course, the MS-20; Korg's legendary monosynth, originally released in 1978, then re-released in several forms including a mini version in 2013.

There's little to go on other than it's in the now ubiquitous desktop synth chassis as deployed with the Pro-1, Neutron and Model D synthesizers. There also seems to be very little changed from the original.

According to the Facbook post, 2000 units are ready for shipping and that we'll have more information soon, so watch this space.