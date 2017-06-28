More

You can pre-order the Behringer D Minimoog clone for $299

It’s going to be even cheaper than we thought

It was only back in March that Behringer first mooted the possibility of creating an affordable Minimoog clone, but it looks like it could be on the shelves in double-quick time. In fact, it’s now available for pre-order from some US retailers.

The word is that the Behringer D, as it’s known, will be shipping in September, and that it’ll cost you $300. This is $100 less than was originally suggested.

The synth comes as a desktop module and is also Eurorack compatible. In true Minimoog style, there are three VCOs, a 24dB voltage-controlled high-pass/low-pass filter, a noise generator, an overdrive circuit and a glide control. There are standard and USB MIDI ports, CV connectivity and an external audio input.

Of course, what we don’t yet know is if the Behringer D will be able to deliver that trademark Minimoog sound. By openly comparing it to arguably the most influential synth of all time, Behringer has made itself a hostage to fortune: time will tell if the D can carve out a legacy of its own.

