It looks like Behringer may release a $400 clone of the Minimoog

It’s fair to say that Moog’s reissue of the classic Minimoog Model D synth has been pretty well received, but for most of us, there’s just one problem. This is an instrument that costs well over three grand, which means that it’s also an instrument that the majority of musicians will never be able to afford.

Now it appears that Behringer could be stepping into the breach with its own Minimoog clone: the so-called Behringer D. This is a desktop module that’s also Eurorack compatible.

This is still a concept at the moment - company founder Uli Behringer says that he’s revealing his plans now to gauge feedback so that he can decide whether to move forward to the prototype stage. If he does bring it to market, Behringer says that his target price is around $400.

That’s certainly cheap in comparison to Moog’s Minimoog, but there are plenty of other affordable hardware synths out there that the Behringer D would be competing with. However, the prospect of owning a synth that has the look and feel of Bob Moog’s classic might be too much for many to resist - assuming the sound is right, obviously.

The specs, released on the Gearslutz forum, are below. There’s no word on a potential release date at this stage.



Behringer D proposed specs