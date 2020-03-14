Superbooth 2020 cancelled as organisers bow to the inevitable

The organisers of Superbooth 2020 have bowed to the inevitable and announced that the electronic music event, which was due to take place on 23 to 25 April, has been cancelled due to the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

A statement on the Superbooth website reads: “Due to the current health situation and the worldwide development of the Coronavirus there will be no SuperBooth event in 2020. All ticketholders can give their already purchased tickets back for a full refund.”

The Superbooth organisers had previously tried to calm fears that the event might be cancelled, stating that they were finalising their plans and intended to go ahead . However, circumstances have changed.