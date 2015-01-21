NAMM 2015: Peavey unveils Headliner 1000 bass head

NAMM 2015: Peavey's bass amp line-up for the next year looks to focus on portability and power, with the introduction of a brand new lightweight head in the Headliner 1000.

The new amp has a seven band EQ, an in-built optical compressor, an XLR DI out and several other tonal shaping features. There's also a choice of Headliner 410, Headliner 210, Headliner 115, and Headliner 112 bass enclosures to complement the new head.

PEAVEY HEADLINE 1000 BASS HEAD PRESS RELEASE

January 21, 2015, Meridian, MS — Leading music and audio gear manufacturer Peavey Electronics® is proud to introduce the Headliner™1000, a new 1000 Watt rack-mountable bass amplifier head. With matching enclosures, the Headliner 1000 packs huge power and innovative tone features in a lightweight 10-pound package.

The Peavey Headliner 1000 features a seven-band graphic EQ spaced at optimized frequencies, with each slider offering 15 dB of cut and boost to provide comprehensive tone shaping frequencies optimized for bass guitar. Players can use the graphic EQ in conjunction with the low and high shelving-type tone controls or bypass the graphic EQ entirely.

A built-in optical compressor with level control and bypass allows players to add just the right amount of compression to the mix. The Crunch feature adds a vintage tube effect that distorts only the high frequencies, preserving the all-important fat low end. The amp also features Bright and Contour switches, an effects loop, master volume and headphone out. The Compressor and Crunch features are footswitch selectable.

The Headliner 1000 features a built-in XLR direct interface that routes the signal to the house sound system or recording device, and an active/passive pickup switch that compensates for active instrument inputs. Peavey's exclusive DDT™ speaker protection circuitry senses the onset of clipping and responds with slight limiting that allows the amp to retain the tone, headroom and dynamics (bypass included).

Designed to complement the Headliner 1000 amplifier, the Peavey Headliner 410, Headliner 210, Headliner 115, and Headliner 112 bass enclosures are made with premium loudspeakers and components for superior punch, tone and reliability.

Headliner 1000 features:

1,000 Watts RMS (1,500 Watts peak power)

Seven-band graphic EQ

High and low EQ controls

Pre-shape contour switch

Bright switch

Active/passive pickup switch

Footswitchable optical compressor

Footswitchable crunch

Effects loop

Master volume

Headphone output

Exclusive DDT™ speaker protection

XLR direct interface

Combination twist-lock and 1⁄4" external speaker jacks

1 1/2 rack space

Dimensions (HxWxD): 2.813" x 17.375" x 12.5"

Weight: 10 lbs

For the latest in music and audio equipment from Peavey Electronics, visit www.peavey.com.