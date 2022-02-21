Bag a massive $130 off the Roland TD-1DMKX electronic drum set at Guitar Center this President’s Day

It seems that an electronic drum kit is a must-have item for any drummer nowadays. Not only are they an invaluable tool for quiet home practice, but they can also revolutionize how you learn new songs for that upcoming function gig. Luckily, with the President’s Day deals in full swing, you won’t need to spend loads to get your hands on one of our favourite kits. Guitar Center has dropped the price of the incredible Roland TD-1DMKX to only $689.99 - that’s a saving of $130!

The TD-1DMK may be Roland’s cheapest mesh-headed e-kits, but it’s one of our top picks in both our overall best electronic drum sets and best beginner electronic drum sets buyer’s guides. Offering a comfortable and authentic playing experience - due to its mesh pads - the TD-1DMK is the perfect practice companion. In addition, the heads are easily adjusted to your preferred height - meaning it’s ideal for young players and adults - and better yet, you can even adjust the tension of the heads, just like you would on an acoustic kit, allowing you to fully customize the feel of your new kit to suit you.

A controller pedal and rack-mounted trigger pad (capable of taking a double bass drum pedal) look after hi-hat and kick drum duties. When it comes to cymbals, the TD-1DMK typically comes equipped with three compact CY-5 pads, but in this deal from Guitar Center, you gain an additional large ride cymbal with mounting hardware.

As you’d expect from the fine folks over at Roland, the TD-1 module comes fully loaded with fantastic-sounding drum kits, that are a breeze to navigate. With 15 authentic onboard sounds - including rock, jazz and dance styles, you’ll never run out of sounds to experiment with.

Roland TD-1DMKX: Was $819.99, now $689.99

Get a great start in drumming with a quality kit from the biggest innovators in the e-kit game. The TD-1DMK offers all-mesh pads, sturdy build and a fully-loaded module to help you with home practice.

