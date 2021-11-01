Bag a free Mustang Micro headphone amp with a one year Fender Play subscription

The Black Friday guitar deals are approaching fast, but you don’t need to wait until the day itself to bag yourself some incredible savings. Case in point: right now, for a limited time only, if you purchase a year’s subscription to Fender Play you’ll save a cool $80, and get a Mustang Micro headphone amp completely free .

Fender Play consistently ranks as one of the best best online guitar lesson platforms in the business, offering tonnes of on-demand, pro-shot video tutorials for you to hone your six-string skills.

Ideal for both beginners and more seasoned players alike, Fender Play helps you solidify the basics of guitar playing, and allows you to learn thousands of songs, from classic rock artists like Led Zeppelin and the Rolling Stones to more contemporary pop acts like Billie Eilish and Ed Sheeran.

1 year Fender Play + Mustang Micro: $330 1 year Fender Play + Mustang Micro: $330 , $129.99

This insane early-Black Friday deal is perfect for guitarists looking to improve their skills for less. For only $129.99, you’ll not only get unlimited access to Fender Play, but you’ll also receive a free Mustang Micro headphone amp, and 10% off all Fender gear for the whole year.

And for only $129.99, you can get 365 days of unlimited, on-demand access. That works out to just over $10 a month for one of the most comprehensive online guitar learning suites out there today.

Of course, hours of guitar practice can be annoying for those living under the same roof as you, so isn’t it perfect that Fender is throwing in a Mustang Micro headphone guitar amp totally free? Now’s your chance to sort yourself out with the perfect home guitar practice setup.

Normally priced at $119, the Mustang Micro takes the sounds of Fender’s Mustang series of guitar amps and crams them into a pocket-sized chassis. Just plug it into your electric guitar ’s output jack and plug in a pair of headphones to tap into a range of 12 amp sounds, and loads of digital effects, allowing you to dial in your perfect tone to make the most out of your practice sessions.

Purchasing a year’s worth of Fender Play and a Mustang Micro headphone amp would normally set you back $330, but in this insane deal you can save almost $200. And if that wasn’t enough, here’s the icing on the cake: for the duration of your subscription, you’ll get 10% off any and all Fender gear.

Deals like this are usually short-lived, so we’d recommend heading to Fender now to avoid missing out.