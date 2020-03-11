Avid pulls out of all trade shows for at least 60 days and cancels Avid Connect due to coronavirus

Pro Tools developer Avid has announced that it’s cancelling its participation in all trade conferences and other large face-to-face events for at least the next 60 days due to the coronavirus outbreak. It’s also cancelled the Avid Connect 2020 conference that was due to take place in mid-April.

Instead, the Avid community will be invited to participate in an online broadcast in April. This will introduce the products that Avid planned to announce at both Connect 2020 and the NAB Show 2020 in Las Vegas, which is scheduled to take place between 18 and 22 April. Organisers of the NAB Show say that, as things stand, it’s still happening .

“While these were difficult decisions for Avid, and for me personally, we feel strongly that helping stop the spread and severity of the COVID-19 virus is not just the job of governments and healthcare providers, but the responsibility of every individual, organization and corporation around the globe,” said Jeff Rosica, CEO and President at Avid.

“We will take this opportunity to try new methods and experiment with different approaches to better engage with our clients, users and the community around the globe. Avid remains supportive of the NAB Show and looks forward to next year’s event.”

Details regarding the online broadcast will be announced soon.