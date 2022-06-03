NAMM 2022: Austrian Audio’s €99 OD303 dynamic vocal mic is “almost indestructible” and promises class-leading sound

• GEAR EXPO SUMMER 2022: all the latest gear from NAMM and beyond

NAMM 2022: The new OD303 isn’t Austrian Audio’s flagship microphone, but with a price of just $119/£89/€99, this new dynamic vocal mic could be one of its most compelling.

Promising a powerful, well-balanced and open sound that’s said to be “unparalleled in this price range”, the OD303 has also been designed with longevity in mind. In fact, we’re told that its die-cast housing makes it almost indestructible.

The OD303 features Austrian Audio’s Open Acoustic technology - this is said to deliver an optimally-shaped super-cardioid polar pattern across a wide frequency band and with excellent feedback stability.

The 3D Pop Noise Diffuser, meanwhile, is on hand to reduce plosive sounds such as T and P.