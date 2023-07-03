Andertons summer sale has landed with sizzling savings on electric guitars, pedals, amps, recording gear, and loads more

By Matt McCracken
published

Save big this summer with up to £1,800 off ESP, £500 off select PRS guitars, and £330 off Chapman guitars

Two electric guitars, two amplifiers, a condenser microphone and two guitar pedals in a room with a wooden floor
(Image credit: Squier/ESP/Blackstar/Marshall/Aston/Audient)

As we look toward a summer packed full of heatwaves and record-breaking temperatures here in the UK, the forecast just got that little bit hotter thanks to the freshly unveiled Andertons Summer Sale. With some incredible discounts on huge brand names like PRS, ESP, Blackstar, Fender, Marshall, and loads more, the UK-based retail outfit is making it incredibly difficult to keep to those promises not to buy any more gear this year.

With it being Andertons, things are pretty guitar-centric with lots of the big guitar brands represented in the sale. If you’re looking for a hefty saving on an electric guitar, guitar pedal, or new tube amplifier then you’ll be well covered here. That said, there are still some great deals on recording gear, stage pianos, synthesizers, and even some select drum kit and accessory deals if you’re not a guitar player, so it’s well worth exploring the sale to see what bargains you can pick up.  

Andertons: Summer Sale

With huge savings on all the biggest music brands, the Andertons Summer Sale is now in full swing. You can save up to £1,800 on ESP Guitars, get yourself a healthy £500 off PRS CE 24 guitars, and land up to £330 off a range of Chapman Guitars. If you’re not a guitarist don’t worry, there are still some great savings on studio essentials, keys, drum accessories, and PA gear. 

View Deal

We’ve had an in-depth look at the sale and picked out some of the best deals that are currently available. For us, the Squier FSR Classic Vibe Bass VI is a must-have, with a £70 chunk knocked off its regular price. Blurring the line between bass and guitar, the Bass VI will add a totally unique sound to your tonal arsenal, and look incredible while doing so thanks to that metallic purple finish.

The highly rated Blackstar HT Club 40 has got a frankly insane £400 off at the moment, that’s nearly half of the regular retail price which is incredible value for a full-fledged tube amplifier. It’s an amp with a fantastic feature set, so much so that we gave it five stars out of five in our review. It’s also sitting in the top ten of our best tube amps guide if you needed any more convincing.

For the non-guitar players out there, you should check out the Aston Spirit condenser microphone in its 5-year anniversary limited edition finish and a tempting £41 off the regular price. For those looking for a serious studio upgrade, you can also get your hands on the Universal Audio 4-710D 4-channel mic preamp with a massive £400 discount, the perfect way to increase the quality of your recordings. 

Matt is a Junior Deals Writer at Music Radar and has been playing guitar as his main instrument for well over 20 years. He also plays drums, bass, and keys, producing out of his home studio in Manchester, UK. He has previously worked for Dawsons Music, Northwest Guitars, and freelanced for various magazines and blogs, writing reviews, how-to's, and features. When he's not downloading the latest VSTs or justifying yet another guitar pedal purchase, you'll find him making music with Northern noise hounds JACKALS