Amplify ‘17 is a new event for anyone who wants a career in music

This week sees BBC Music introducing hosting Amplify ‘17, a meaty industry event aimed at anyone who’s looking for a career in music. Running from 6 to 8 October at ExCeL, London, this will feature more than 100 sessions and 250 speakers, including Chase & Status, Melanie C, The Libertines, Frank Carter, Annie Mac, Jo Whiley and many more.

As well as artist talks, there’ll also be discussions and hands-on workshops on how to secure gigs and get your music on the radio, while DJs Steve Lamacq and Huw Stephens will be on-hand to critique your demos. There’ll be open-mic sessions for those who want to play on the day, while record shops from around the country will have stalls in the vinyl marketplace. There’ll also be a range of music gear exhibitors, including IK Multimedia, Focusrite and Yamaha.

Find out more and get your tickets on the Amplify ‘17 website. A 3-day ticket costs £26.