All Waves reverb, distortion and delay plugins are just $29.99 for Labor Day weekend

Take your pick from from 33 epic effects

(Image credit: Waves)

Labor Day officially lands on Monday 6 September in the US, but the Labor Day savings for musicians have landed early. Whether it’s the big Labor Day sale at Guitar Center, or this tidy little software promotion from Waves, Labor Day weekend is a great time to shop. If you’re planning some hard hours in the studio, this $29.99 offer on all reverbs, distortions and delays at Waves could be just the ticket.  

There are 33 effects to choose from, including Abbey Road Chambers, H Delay Hybrid Delay and Kramer Master Tape, all of which come highly rated in our guide to the best Waves plugins.

$29.99 is a great price for any of these plugins, but when you consider the original retail price of some of these products is as high as $299.99, there are some significant savings to be had.

If you’re looking for something else like, say, a new compressor, or some mastering or EQ tools, then there’s 40% off everything else on the site, too. Whether you want a single plugin, or a bundle of essential music production software, you’re bound to find something you need.

And you know what’s even better? As is typical with Waves, the more you purchase the more free stuff you’ll be eligible for. So, spend $50 or more and you’ll receive an email after checkout enabling you to select an additional plugin for free. Spend over $90 and you can make that two freebies. Spend over $120 and you’ll be downloading three free plugins.

It’s early days yet, but could this offer match any of the Black Friday plugin deals we’re expecting to drop in November?

